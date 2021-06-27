Pioneering archaeologist Dame Kathleen Kenyon (1906-1978) excavated at the site of Ancient Jericho and established it as one of the oldest cities in the world.

Kenyon was influential in the field of archaeology as a result of her skill and innovation, setting a new standard of practice through her work at Jericho. This exhibition explores the significance of Kenyon’s work, life and death in Ancient Jericho and the importance of the site in archaeological history.

Jericho: An Ancient City Revealed has been developed with a group of MA students from Durham University’s Department of Archaeology. The exhibition centres on the Oriental Museum’s collection of objects sent to Durham from Kenyon’s excavations at Jericho, which range from the Neolithic to the Iron Age.

You can explore this exhibition online by clicking on the link below:

Jericho: An Ancient City Revealed

Why not also check out our podcasts, online game, family activities and resources for teachers linked to this exhibition on our Explore from Home site?