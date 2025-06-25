Johnston Carmichael welcomes leading transaction tax expert to Newcastle team

JCCA NCL Team L-R Craig Burnie, Suzanne Brownie, Paul Shields, Adrienne Paterson, Max Chassels, Alex Nicholson

Leading UK accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has strengthened its presence in the North East with the appointment of highly experienced tax specialist, Adrienne Paterson, as Tax Director in its Newcastle office.

Adrienne is one of the region’s most experienced specialists in transaction tax. She began her career at KPMG in the early 1990s, working in corporate tax before moving to EY, and then joining a leading regional firm in 2004. Over the last 15 years, she has focused exclusively on transaction-based work, advising on business sales, acquisitions, reorganisations, mergers, and demergers.

At Johnston Carmichael, Adrienne will work closely with the firm’s established Transaction Tax team to expand its profile and presence in the Newcastle market. She will focus on building relationships with business owners, entrepreneurs, and professional advisers across the North East who are seeking specialist support.

Adrienne said: “Johnston Carmichael has an excellent reputation, both in terms of its technical capability and its culture. What attracted me was the firm’s collaborative ethos, its investment in people, and the depth of tax expertise already here. My focus will be to strengthen our profile in the North East, particularly around Transaction Tax. If a business is looking to sell, restructure or expand, I want Johnston Carmichael to be the first name they think of when it comes to expert tax advice.”

The move reflects the firm’s continued investment in specialist tax services and its long-term commitment to supporting businesses across the region with complex advisory needs.

Suzanne Brownie, Tax Partner at Johnston Carmichael, commented: “Adrienne is a highly capable and likeable expert in Transaction Tax. She prides herself in supporting clients with clear and pragmatic advice – allowing clients to make confident and well-informed decisions. With a wealth of commercial experience and long-standing relationships across the North East, she is a fantastic addition to strengthen our senior tax team.”

Paul Shields, Head of Johnston Carmichael’s Newcastle office, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Adrienne to the team. She is incredibly well-respected in the North East business community and brings a wealth of experience in a highly specialised area of tax. Her appointment strengthens not only our service offering, but also our leadership in the region. As we continue to grow, we want to ensure that businesses across the North East have access to the very best advisory support, and Adrienne will play a key role in that.”

Earlier this year, Johnston Carmichael was recognised nationally, with its VAT and Transaction Tax teams both shortlisted for the 2025 Tolley’s Taxation Awards. Johnston Carmichael’s VAT team has also recently been announced as a finalist in the ‘Excellence in Tax’ category at this year’s North East Accountancy Awards, which will be taking place on 3rd July at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead.