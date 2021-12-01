North East law firm Hay & Kilner has further strengthened its growing dispute resolution team with the appointment of Julie Adams.

Julie, who is a specialist in property litigation matters, has moved into a senior associate role with the Newcastle-headquartered firm

She took a law degree at Northumbria University and has 15 years’ experience of working in practice within the North East, acting for residential and commercial landlords, housing associations and local authorities across a wide range of issues, including tenant matters, boundary disputes, easements, service charge arrears and removal of trespassers.

She has also taught at Northumbria and was previously deputy programme leader for the university’s Solicitors Apprenticeship Degree, a six-year programme that sees participants complete a law degree and become professionally qualified through a combination of academic and on the job training while also earning a salary.

Julie says: “I knew of the team’s industry reputation and when we first spoke about the opportunity to join the firm, it immediately felt like the right fit for me.

“It’s a very professional and approachable team, and I’m really enjoying working in a friendly, down to earth atmosphere.”

“I want to use my experience to help to develop the services we provide even further and it’s been good to be able to hit the ground running.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Lucy Gray, partner in the dispute resolution department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “This is an area in which we’re seeing client demand for our services continuing to grow and bringing in an experienced practitioner like Julie helps to ensure we have the capacity and knowledge available to meet it.”