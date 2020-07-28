Just Williams has launched a new blended approach to sales and marketing designed to lay the foundations for long-term business growth.

After the introduction of experienced marketeer, Emma Storey, last year to the Stockton-based sales company the business has been working towards combining the two key aspects of sales and marketing into one streamlined product – Hybrid.

Aimed at scale-up businesses looking to grow, Hybrid offers a unique solution to those companies keen to ensure their sales and marketing work together and harder for them.

The outsourced service allows SMEs to select a range of specialist skills across both disciplines – normally only available to much larger companies – to create an integrated approach tailored to individual requirements.

Jessica Williams, the founder and managing director of Just Williams, said that Hybrid was born out of the realisation that some enterprises lacked expertise or financing in one or both business-critical areas – or the two functions rarely worked together or in harmony.

She said: “The huge advantage to SMEs is that they don’t need to go to the expense of hiring separate sales and marketing staff and can instead call upon an efficient and effective solution that both raises their profile and generates sales.

“Hybrid offers a unified approach that ensures sales and marketing work concertedly to deliver the best returns and help businesses step up to the next level.”

Head of Delivery, Emma added: “It seemed a natural progression for Just Williams to combine sales and marketing into one powerful product, especially in these current challenging times as businesses look to bounce back and grow.

“We offer a range of bespoke services, whether it is content development or improving brand profile through social media planning, all of which are designed to run alongside a focused sales strategy to generate the best results.”

Rob Lynas, Director of Redcar-based Lynas Engineers, said that Hybrid had already led to a significant increase in their customer engagement.

He added: “We have worked with Just Williams for a number of years now on the sales side, but they recently took on our marketing function as well.

“As a result, we have seen a 17 percent increase in our organic social media followers in just one month, engagement levels are up, and our profile is continually growing. The return on investment from the Just Williams’ Hybrid solution is significant.

“We are confident that by combining our sales and marketing activities this is creating a more streamlined, efficient and effective way to work and engage with existing and potential clients.”

The team at Just Williams have experienced a real demand in additional services from existing clients and this has driven the development of this innovative and exciting new programme.

For further details about Hybrid call Just Williams on 01642 917425, email or visit Jessica@justwilliamsltd.co.uk or visit https://www.justwilliamsltd.co.uk/