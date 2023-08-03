KAMManufaktur to display 912c at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The KAMM 912c restomod will be presented to the Goodwood Festival of Speed crowds on the TracTive stand

KAMM Founder Miklós Kázmér will be present throughout the event to talk through the car

TracTive semi-active suspension forms part of the 2023 912c standard specification

The ultra-modern suspension is controlled via a period dashboard dial to retain a classic look within the 912c cabin

Budapest: 15th June 2023

Budapest-based KAMManufaktur will present its renowned, 750kg, 220bhp 912c restomod to the crowds at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed when it appears in on the TracTive suspension stand.

KAMM is dedicated to creating the perfect interpretation of the legendary 912 sports car, famous for its slim, simple lines, outstanding handling and iconic 4-cyliner engine. The KAMM 912c is an exquisitely engineered, beautifully built, modern take on this 60s sports car icon and, in an age where electronics take over many of the driver inputs, it maintains the charm of a 1960s racer with sensitive updates rather than trying to completely modernise the 912 driving experience.

TracTive semi-active front and rear coilover suspension is a new feature of the production specification KAMM 912c, providing in-car adjustment for damper compression, allowing the driver to choose a more compliant setting for the city and a firmer rate for more spirited driving. This new suspension system has been developed especially for the 912c by TracTive engineers, with a period-style dial adjustment on the dashboard to maintain a classic look.

TracTive will showcase the KAMM 912c on their stand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place 13-16 July, on booths 68-69. Kamm Founder Miklós Kázmér will also be on the stand throughout the event to talk through the car with interested guests.

KAMManufaktur Founder Miklós Kázmér said, “The 912c looks and feels period correct with modern touches adding unseen improvements and enhancements, improving the iconic 912 without losing its style, ethos, or character. Working with TracTive allowed us to fit an ultra-modern suspension system while retaining a classic look and racing driving style. To be chosen as one of their Goodwood Festival of Speed display cars is an honour, and we can’t wait to show the 912c to the assembled car enthusiasts throughout the show.“

The 2023 KAMM 912c is priced at €360,000 which includes a donor 912. Customers can also choose to use their own 912 for conversion, which is then priced at €320,000.

More information on the KAMM 912c can be found here.

