GWM ORA UK launches class leading PCH & BCH lease rates for the new ORA Funky Cat First Edition

ORA Funky Cat First Edition is now the best value ‘family sized’ BEV in both the personal and business leasing market

Customers can drive away in an ORA Funky Cat on a PCH contract for just £239* a month and £199** a month on BCH

New lease rate available for orders placed by the 31st July 2023, with stock available for delivery in as little as one week

For more information visit: gwmora.co.uk/how-to-buy/

New electric car brand, GWM ORA, has launched class-leading Personal (PCH) and Business (BCH) leasing rates for its launch model, ORA Funky Cat First Edition. Business customers will be able to drive away in this exciting new electric car from just £199 per month, with retail customer leasing available from £239. This makes ORA Funky Cat the best value ‘family sized’ BEV currently available in the UK leasing market.

Praised for its retro-futuristic looks, premium interior and quality fit and finish, ORA Funky Cat is the first of many models that will be introduced in the UK under the GWM ORA brand. For now, the ‘First Edition’ iteration of the ORA Funky Cat is available for delivery in as little as one week and comes equipped with a very high specification as standard – including features like 360 cameras, electric front seats, internet radio and intelligent voice assistant.

Speaking about the newly announced leasing rate, GWM ORA UK Managing Director, Toby Marshall, commented: “These new leasing rates will ensure that ORA Funky Cat is one of the most financially accessible BEV’s in the market to both retail and business leasing customers. As a new brand, our strategy in the short term is focused on creating greater awareness and visibility of our products across the UK. These attractive new leasing rates will go some way to helping us achieve that.”

The new ORA Funky Cat First Edition leasing rates are provided by ‘GWM ORA UK Leasing’ and will be available via GWM ORA UK’s fast growing network of retailers. To find your nearest retailer and to get a personalised leasing quote, visit: gwmora.co.uk/find-a-retailer/

Please follow and like us: