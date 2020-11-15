Residents living at a Northumberland sheltered housing scheme created a beautiful floral display, which is hanging proudly as a respect for Remembrance Day celebrations.

Three residents living at Park View in Lynemouth spent their time during the last lockdown knitting poppies to keep themselves busy while restrictions were in place and they had to isolate in their own homes.

When restrictions were temporarily lifted, Valerie, Elsie and Brenda got together and fastened all the poppies to a packing to hang in the foyer of the building, which comprises 37 one and two-bedroom homes for older people.

Their masterpiece is now proudly on display as a timely reminder and memory of those who served and fought for our freedoms and a way for residents living at the scheme to mark their respects for Remembrance Day.

Diane Leighton, Scheme Co-ordinator at Park View, said: “I think it is wonderful that the residents used their time during lockdown wisely to knit these fabulous poppies.

“The arts and crafts activities are always popular with our residents and when the country went into lockdown the first time, they used that time to keep themselves busy and focussed on what has been a very difficult time for many, by spending time alone and away from their families and friends.

“The display is beautiful and adds lots of colour to our foyer area and the residents used the display to mark their respects on Remembrance Sunday.”

Park View resident Valerie said: “With Remembrance Day approaching, we thought not only to remember the fallen in our Armed Services but also to honour all our NHS heroes. The yellow poppies unfortunately represent loss of life due to Covid.”