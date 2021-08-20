The HVAC industry is booming. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, it is projected to grow by 13% over the next decade, much faster than average.

The rise is due to an increase in commercial and residential construction.

It’s likely that your company is expanding as well. While that is something that every business owner hopes to achieve, this demanding field becomes increasingly complex as you add more technicians to your team.

You may have discovered that spreadsheets are simply too much for you to handle and are looking for HVAC software. Well, you’ve come to the right place. HVAC Software is designed specifically to help you manage your team, no matter how many technicians you have in your employ.

What is HVAC software?

HVAC Software enables HVAC professionals to schedule jobs, deploy electronic work orders, track materials, monitor technician progress, manage a customer database, and handle all other business aspects.

The best HVAC software allows you to boost efficiency and productivity while also assisting in the expansion of your company. HVAC software is designed to assist HVAC contractors in increasing profitability and providing a positive customer experience. Allow your HVAC technicians to easily cross-sell and upsell services, while providing complete visibility to your back office.

What to look for in an excellent HVAC software?

HVAC companies are always on the move, and they require software that can handle the complexities of their work. As a result, you should look for field service management software that possesses three distinct characteristics.

An easy-to-use interface

It’s pointless to have work order software with a lot of features if you can’t use it because of a cluttered or confusing interface.

Because beauty is sometimes in the eye of the beholder, you’ll want to be certain that any software you pick makes sense to both you and your team — otherwise, you’ll end up with headaches down the road.

A good mobile app

HVAC companies have employees on the job almost all of the time. It’s what they’re good at. As a result, you’ll need software that includes a mobile app so that your technicians can use their phones to access key functions like invoicing and clocking in.

The mobile app doesn’t have to have all of the software’s attributes, but it should have a clean, simple interface and the most essential aspects available to your team right away.

Digital Inspection Forms

Inspection forms are a standard part of an engineer’s day-to-day work and, as a result, are a critical component of any HVAC software. You can create any custom form you want, either using predefined formats or creating your own. This software gives you all the tools you need to design the best form for any job, whether it’s a safety form, a form for a specific type of job, an assessment, or anything else. Custom forms can be filled out in minutes, saved as a PDF, and emailed directly to customers using the mobile app. Additionally, forms include a section where you can collect digital signatures from both the engineer and the customer to demonstrate that they have completed the detailed work and inspection.

Robust invoicing and technician tracking tools

The ability to quickly and efficiently invoice clients both in the field and at the home office is an important function of any field service management business, including HVAC.

It’s also crucial to keep track of your technicians so you can ensure they’re taking the most cost-effective routes and know where they are at all times for technician scheduling purposes.