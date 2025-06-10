KGM Motors UK dealership launch Northumberland Rugby Volunteer of the Year 2025v

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is proud to announce that esteemed dealer partner Blackshaws Morpeth have launched the ‘Blackshaws Northumberland Rugby Volunteer of the Year 2025 Award’, a new initiative to celebrate local unsung heroes at the centre of rugby clubs in the region.

With a rich heritage spanning over a century in the Northeast, the family-run dealership, based on Coopies Way in Morpeth, has long supported local charities and community groups. This award marks the latest step in their commitment to recognising incredible individuals who give their time, energy, and passion to support others.

Will Blackshaw, Company Director at Blackshaws, said: “Behind every rugby club is a team of dedicated volunteers who make it all possible and are the heartbeat of their clubs. Without them, so many players and supporters would lose access to the game they love.

“We’re calling on all clubs across Northumberland to take part by nominating up to two outstanding volunteers. Whether it’s your team’s coach, groundskeeper, or someone who quietly ensures everything runs smoothly behind the scenes, we want to hear their stories and celebrate their efforts.”

Volunteer nominations can be submitted online at: https://qrco.de/BlackshawsRugbyAward2025.

Selected stories will be shared across Blackshaws’ social media channels in the lead-up to the announcement of the overall winner on Wednesday, 16th July 2025.

*Terms & Conditions

Only nominations from Northumberland Rugby clubs will be accepted. Nominees must be over the age of 18 and a UK resident. Nominations must be submitted by 25th June 2025. Nominations must be submitted via the online form https://qrco.de/BlackshawsRugbyAward2025. No other entries will be accepted. When nominating a volunteer, you must have permission from the nominee to share their details. Each club can only nominate up to 2 volunteers for the award. Nominations will be shortlisted by an independent panel of individuals appointed by Blackshaws. Blackshaws reserves the right at any time and from time to time to: (i) void, cancel, suspend, amend, modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the Northumberland Rugby Volunteer of the Year award with or without prior notice due to reasons outside their control and/or where it becomes necessary to do so; and (ii) amend or modify these terms and conditions at any time.