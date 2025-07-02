KGM Motors UK strips off for summer with up to £8000 off award-winning range

Save up to £8,000* on the KGM Torres, Musso, Rexton, and Tivoli.

KGM Torres EVX available from just £349 per month on 0% APR PCP finance offer**.

0% APR* pay half now and half in 12 months available across the entire KGM range.

3 Years 5.9% APR HP & PCP Finance (min 20% Deposit) available on the KGM Actyon and Korando.

Plus Motability advanced payment starting from £299 on the KGM Tivoli, Korando and Torres.

1st July 2025

KGM Motors UK, formerly known as SsangYong, is turning up the heat this summer with a range of sizzling new offers across its award-winning line-up. Available from 1st July to 30th September through participating KGM dealers, the latest deals include competitive finance rates designed to make upgrading to a new KGM more accessible than ever.

KGM strips off for summer with up to £8000 off selective models

This summer, enjoy generous savings across the KGM range with the Summer Savings Event, running from 1st July to 30th September 2025. Save up to £8,000 on the versatile Torres, £2,000 on the rugged Musso pick-up and refined Rexton SUV, and £750 on the compact and stylish Tivoli.

These offers are available at participating KGM dealers while stocks last. Additional finance options may also be available, subject to terms and conditions, making it the perfect time to upgrade to a brand-new KGM.

Torres EVX from £349 per month on 0% APR finance offers

KGM UK is making electric driving even more accessible this summer, with the all-electric Torres EVX available from just £349 per month on 0% APR PCP over 36 months (with a minimum 22% deposit and optional final payment of £16,633). Alternatively, customers can opt for 0% APR HP over 48 months from £550 per month with a minimum 28% deposit. These offers are available on vehicles ordered and registered by 30th September 2025.

Powered by a 73.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, the Torres EVX delivers up to 287 miles (WLTP) of all-electric range and ultra-fast charging – 10 to 80% in just 28 minutes with a 350kW rapid charger. Inside, enjoy a class-leading 1,662-litres of load space, premium comfort, and advanced tech, including dual 12.3-inch digital displays, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a 3D 360˚ surround-view camera.

Built on a versatile SUV platform with a BYD blade battery and 3-in-1 EV motor system, the Torres EVX blends KGM’s 70-year SUV heritage with cutting-edge electric innovation. Plus, it’s backed by a 7-year/90,000-mile warranty and a 1million km battery warranty for total peace of mind.

0% APR – Pay Half Now, Half in 12 Months

Designed with customer flexibility in mind, the 0% APR Advance Payment Plan finance option allows customers to pay 50% of the vehicle price upfront, with the remaining balance due after 12 months, offering a full year free from monthly payments. For customers seeking alternative financing, KGM Financial Services also offers an attractive 8.9% APR Representative PCP or HP finance option.

3 Years 5.9% APR HP & PCP Finance (min 20% Deposit) available on the KGM Actyon and Korando

The KGM Actyon and Korando are available with 5.9% APR finance over three years on both Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), with a minimum 20% deposit. Whether you’re drawn to the bold design of the all-new Actyon or the practical versatility of the Korando, this offer makes it easier than ever to drive away in a brand-new KGM. Available at participating dealers, subject to status and terms and conditions.

Motability advanced payment starting from £299 on the KGM Tivoli, Korando and Torres.

The KGM Tivoli, Korando, and Torres are now available on the Motability Scheme with advanced payments starting from just £299. Choose the Tivoli from £299 (manual) or £499 (automatic), step up to the Korando K35 Auto from £3,499, or enjoy the Torres range from £2,999. Options include the Torres K30 at £2,999, K40 at £3,499, and all-wheel drive variant from £3,999. Available through participating Motability-accredited KGM retailers, subject to eligibility and scheme terms.

Terms and conditions

*The Summer Savings event runs from 1st July to 30th September 2025 inclusive. Up to £8,000 on selected models. Subject to vehicle availability at participating dealers. Additional finance offers may be available via KGM dealer which will attract additional terms and conditions.

**Offer available on KGM Torres EVX ordered and registered by 30/09/25. The PCP offer has 36-month term and a deposit of 22% with final optional payment £16,633. The HP offer has 48-month term and a minimum deposit of 28%. With KGM Financial Services PCP, you may return the vehicle instead of making the final payment. It must be in good condition and, if you exceed the agreed annual mileage, you will be charged up to 16p per mile for exceeding 9,000 miles p.a. in this example. Subject to status. Guarantees may be required. T&Cs apply. Participating retailers only. KGM Financial Services, PO Box 4465, Slough, SL1 0RW. KGM Financial Services is a credit broker and not a lender. We can introduce you to a limited number of lenders and will usually receive commission or other benefits for doing so. Offer may be varied or withdrawn at any time. KGM models are now available through a PCP giving you peace of mind. You have three options at the end of your contract: Option 1 – Pay the optional final payment and own the vehicle. Option 2 – Return the vehicle (further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle). Option 3 – Trade in against a new KGM model (where equity is available). Talk to your dealer about tailoring a personal quotation to meet your needs.