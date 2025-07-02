Kia launches new summer customer offers

Kia’s summer offers run from 1 July to 30 September 2025

EV offers include 3.9% APR on offers for the entire Kia fully electric range, with no minimum deposit and a £1,000 Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC)

Existing EV6 owners can trade into a new EV6 with a £2,000 loyalty saving discount offer

Customers of new Kia EVs benefit from 1 Year Free Kia Charge Plus

The Kia EV Finance Upgrade offer gives £1,000 to existing Kia finance customers looking to get into a Kia EV

Five-seat PV5 Passenger available exclusively from Kia PBV Centres with 3.9% APR on retail finance offers, and qualifies for the 1 Year Free Kia Charge Plus offer

The new Sportage is available with 5.9% APR across finance offers, plus a £1,000 FDC

Existing Sportage finance customers can get a £500 discount when switching to a new Sportage

5.9% APR offers available across Stonic, XCeed and Niro HEV, in addition to generous FDCs

Popular Kia models, including Picanto, Niro PHEV and Sorento, available with 7.9% APR on offers

The Small Car Finance Upgrade helps existing customers get into a new Picanto or Stonic, with a £500 finance renewal offer

Today, Tuesday 1 July, Kia UK is launching its latest summer customer offers across its award-winning model line-up, including offers on the new Sportage, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, new EV6 GT, EV9 GT and PV5 Passenger for the first time.

Each of Kia’s fully electric models are available with 3.9% APR finance options. For existing Kia finance customers looking to renew and make the switch into a new fully electric EV3, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, new EV6, EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, or Niro EV, there’s the added benefit of a further £1,000 Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC). In addition, customers can also benefit from a 1 Year Free Kia Charge Plus subscription [1].

Kia’s Q3 2025 offers run from 1 July until 30 September 2025 and are available across the Kia UK dealer network and online [1].

Kia EV offer: 3.9% APR

The Kia EV3, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, new EV6, new EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, and Niro EV can now be bought with a 3.9% APR finance offer, with no minimum customer deposit, and a generous £1,000 FDC. [2]

The Kia EV4 is Kia’s newest addition to the C-segment. Fully electric and initially available in hatchback form, the EV4 offers the longest driving range of any Kia EV produced to-date, up to 388 miles on a single charge*. The EV4 range starts from £34,695, with UK order books open from today and first customer deliveries due to start in the autumn. The EV4 Fastback features a saloon-type body with pricing to be announced soon.

The Kia EV6 GT and EV9 GT are Kia’s latest and most powerful machines, offering a compelling blend of performance, design and comfort – all thanks to phenomenal electric power.

Kia EV Finance Upgrade

For customers who already have a Kia but want to go electric, existing Kia Finance customers of any Kia model can save £1,000 with the ‘Kia EV Finance Upgrade’ when switching to one of Kia’s award-winning fully electric cars. This covers every EV in Kia’s line-up – EV3, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, new EV6, new EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, or Niro EV [3].

Kia PV5 Passenger offer [1]

The Kia PV5 Passenger is available with 3.9% APR on retail finance offers up to 36 months, and no minimum customer deposit. The PV5 is Kia’s first PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) to launch in the UK, with all versions benefiting from Kia’s industry-leading seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. The PV5 Passenger is priced from £32,995 on-the-road and is available initially with five seats, two trim grades, and two battery sizes. The ‘Essential’ grade can be equipped with either battery size, while the top ‘Plus’ grade is exclusively available with the Long Range battery. The Long Range 71.2kWh battery can deliver up to 256 miles* on a charge, while the Standard Range battery provides up to 183 miles* per charge. The PV5 Passenger is exclusively available from Kia PBV Centres: https://www.kia.com/uk/about/news/kia-announces-pbv-centre-locations/

Kia EV: 1 Year Free Kia Charge Plus

Retail customers buying a new Kia fully electric model can benefit from a 1 Year Free Kia Charge Plus subscription [1]. This includes the EV3, EV4, EV5, new EV6, new EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, Niro EV and PV5 Passenger. Voucher codes are provided directly to new customers of these fully electric models shortly after their vehicle is registered.

Exclusive to Kia customers, Kia Charge is designed to simplify public EV charging and offers seamless access to more than 965,000 connectors across Europe, including over 50,000 in the UK. Kia Charge Plus provides a 15% discount versus the standard Kia Charge Easy tariff across most networks (excludes bp pulse, Pod Point and Ionity). Kia Charge Plus also waives the session fee, making electric motoring even more attractive.

EV6 Loyalty Saving

For customers looking to trade in their current Kia EV6, there is a £2,000 loyalty saving discount available off the price of a new Kia EV6 [4]. The EV6 Loyalty Saving offer is available in addition to the Kia EV Finance Upgrade offer.

New Sportage offers

Welcoming the new Sportage to the family, Kia is launching the UK’s favourite SUV with 5.9% APR available across finance offers for petrol and hybrid variants of the new-look model. Customers can also benefit from a £1,000 FDC towards their deposit. [5]

Additionally, existing finance customers looking to upgrade their current Sportage and get into a new or outgoing Sportage can benefit from the Sportage Finance Upgrade, reducing the cost by £500. [3]

5.9% APR on SUVs

Customers looking to get behind the wheel of Kia’s popular compact SUV models can benefit from 5.9% APR finance offers [5]. This includes the Stonic, XCeed, and Niro HEV. Each of these cars further benefits from substantial FDCs for customers choosing a three-year PCP offer: Stonic £1,250 FDC; XCeed £2,000 FDC, and Niro HEV £2,000 FDC.

7.9% APR on Kia’s best-selling cars

Customers looking to get into a Picanto, Niro PHEV or Sorento, can get 7.9% APR on select finance offers [6].

Small Car Finance Upgrade

Existing Picanto finance customers looking to upgrade to the latest Picanto model, or Stonic customers looking to get into a new Stonic, can each benefit from a £500 finance renewal offer. Similarly, existing Rio customers can either choose to jump into a new Picanto or Stonic and benefit from the same £500 finance renewal offer. [3]

Generous Finance Deposit Contributions [1]

Kia’s FDCs add money towards your deposit contribution, ensuring both new and returning customers can get an even better offer. Savings include: £2,000 towards the deposit for a Niro HEV or XCeed; £1,250 towards a Stonic; £1,000 towards an EV3, EV4, EV5, new EV6, EV9, Niro EV, PV5, new Sportage petrol, Sportage HEV, Ceed, ProCeed, or Ceed Sportswagon. Finally, £500 is available towards the deposit of a Picanto, Niro PHEV, Sportage PHEV, or Sorento.