KGM UK launches June-normous Savings with up to £7,000 off ex-demonstrator vehicles

Wednesday 4th June, 2025

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is excited to announce the launch of its “June-normous Savings” sales event, offering customers up to £7,000 off selected ex-demonstrator models. Running from 4th to 30th June 2025, this limited-time offer is available exclusively through participating KGM dealers across the UK.

With a wide selection of ex-demonstrator vehicles available from the brand’s multi-award-winning line-up, including the all-new KGM Actyon, alongside the acclaimed Rexton, Musso, Korando, and Tivoli, as well as the Torres and all-electric Torres EVX, customers can enjoy exceptional value on nearly new models that combine low mileage with high specification.

Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, said: “We know value is more important than ever for UK drivers, which is why our June sales event delivers real savings on our most popular vehicles. Ex-demonstrator models offer a fantastic opportunity for customers to get behind the wheel of a high-spec vehicle at a significantly reduced price.

“Whether you’re looking for a rugged pick-up or a capable family SUV, or something diesel, petrol or electric, this month is the ideal time to buy. We’re proud to support our dealer network with a campaign that delivers genuine customer value, and we encourage anyone in the market for a vehicle to visit their local KGM retailer before the end of June.”

The offer is subject to vehicle availability and applies only to selected models. Additional finance options may be available through participating KGM dealers, subject to status and further terms.

For full details and to find your nearest participating retailer, visit: www.kgm-motors.co.uk.

Terms & Conditions

The June-normous sales event runs from 4th June to 30th June 2025 inclusive. Save up to £7,000 on selected models. Subject to vehicle availability at participating dealers. Additional finance may be available via your KGM dealer which will attract additional terms and conditions.