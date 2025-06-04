The Secret’s Out: Supercar Driver’s 2025 Secret Meet roars back to Silverstone on June 17th

Supercar Driver’s Secret Meet returns to Silverstone Grand Prix circuit on 17th June 2025

The event will be fully livestreamed for the first time, allowing unprecedented access to track action to fans around the world

Celebrating 15 years of Supercar Driver, the 2025 Secret Meet will feature a vibrant line-up of on and off track action, including a £100M hypercar showcase, 20 Years of the Bugatti Veyron, and historic GT3 race cars

Supercar Driver has announced that its flagship event, the Secret Meet, will return to the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit on Tuesday, 17th June 2025. While the event remains private and invitation-only, 2025 marks the first time in its history that the entire day’s track action will be livestreamed, offering fans around the world unprecedented real-time access to one of the most exclusive automotive gatherings.

“Secret Meet has always been a unique celebration of performance, engineering, and community – brought to life by our members and partners,” said Adam Thorby, Founder of Supercar Driver. “This year, by livestreaming the entire event, we are opening a window to the experience for the first time.”

This year’s event promises an unparalleled celebration of automotive excellence, including:

15 Years of Supercar Driver: Marking a decade and a half of community, passion, and performance – this will be the largest and most dynamic Secret Meet to date.

20 Years of the Bugatti Veyron: Commemorating two decades of one of the most important hypercars ever built.

Big Activations from Lamborghini and Aston Martin: With immersive displays and the latest models on show.

£100 Million Hypercar Showcase: Including two Mercedes-AMG ONEs, the dramatic return of the TVR Speed 12, a never-before-seen-in-the-UK Zonda 760 Roadster, and the Tuthill GT ONE – alongside an extraordinary gathering of Ferrari F40s.

Constant Track Action: Held at Silverstone’s Grand Prix circuit with no noise limits.

Over 3,500 Supercar Driver Members: Representing one of the UK’s most exclusive and engaged communities of supercar owners and enthusiasts.

Over 40 Automotive Brands Exhibiting: Featuring major manufacturers, premium dealers, and lifestyle partners showcasing their latest and greatest.

Motorsport Legends on Track: Honouring Jochen Mass, with his Porsche 962 and Sauber C9 – both of which he raced in period – set to take to the track in tribute.

Historic GT3 Cars in Action: In collaboration with Motor Racing Legends, the event will feature 10-12 iconic GT3 machines, representing the golden era of GT competition.

Full-Day Livestream Coverage: For the first time ever, all track sessions will be broadcast live, allowing enthusiasts worldwide to experience the action as it happens.

VIP Appearances: Including Carl Cox, Dizzee Rascal, Shmee150, Jonny Smith, Izzy Hammond, and Ben Collins.

“For the Supercar Driver team, this is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our shared passion for extraordinary cars and the community that brings them to life.” said Adam Thorby. “As we mark 20 years of the Veyron and 15 years of Supercar Driver, this year’s gathering at Silverstone promises to be our most exhilarating yet.”

Supercar Driver would like to express sincere thanks to this year’s sponsors: RM Sotheby’s, JBR Capital, Pirelli, First Point, and Global Telemetrics. Their continued support helps make the Secret Meet an unforgettable experience.

