Kia EV4: UK pricing and specifications announced

Hatchback body style available from launch with two battery options

Familiar, three-grade line-up similar to EV3, EV6 and EV9

EV4 ‘Air’ 58.3kWh from £34,695 (up to 273 miles of range)

EV4 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh from £37,695 (up to 388 miles of range)

EV4 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh from £39,395 (up to 362 miles of range)

EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh from £43,895 (up to 362 miles of range)

Order books open 1 July 2025, customer deliveries start in autumn

More details announced soon for saloon-bodied EV4 Fastback

Kia has today revealed UK pricing and specifications for the EV4. The new C-segment EV hatchback offers the longest driving range of any Kia EV produced to-date, up to 388 miles on a single charge*. The EV4 range starts from £34,695, with UK order books open from today and first customer deliveries due to start in the autumn.

The EV4 represents the electrification of yet another important vehicle segment in the UK by Kia, as the brand introduces its first ever electric C-segment hatchback. Kia continues to develop its historically strong presence in the C-segment with a new option for customers to go electric. The car is based on Kia’s highly acclaimed EV architecture, adapted for the EV4’s low profile and compact bodystyle.

Kia has tailored the EV4 to European tastes, not just by developing a popular hatchback bodystyle for the region, but also developing it on European roads and conditions. The EV4 will be built on Kia’s production lines in Slovakia for local distribution, ensuring a more efficient customer delivery time. The EV4 will be joined by an EV4 Fastback version, further adding to customer choice and displaying the flexibility of the platform.

Following the example of the EV3, EV6 and EV9, Kia will offer an easy-to-understand three-tier model walk-up to buyers in the UK: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’, each generously equipped as standard.

Powertrain, performance and aerodynamics

The EV4 ‘Air’ is offered with a choice of 58.3kWh standard range or 81.4kWh long range battery packs, with the ability to travel up to 273 miles with the 58.3kWh version, or up to 388 miles on the larger 81.4kWh version. The EV4 represents the first time one of the brand’s EVs has offered a range of up to more than 380 miles on a single charge.

Stepping up to the sportier and more aggressive looking ‘GT-Line’ variant, the EV4 is offered solely with the 81.4kWh long range battery pack, offering a range of 362 miles. The top specification EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ also comes with the long range battery pack, capable of the same 362-mile range as the ‘GT Line’ variant.

Regardless of battery pack, every EV4 is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor applying 150kW (201bhp) and 283Nm torque through the front wheels. The EV4 offers spritely performance, and is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in as little as 7.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 105mph.

The EV4 has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. Active Air Flaps in the front bumper open automatically to optimise cooling efficiency and maximise aerodynamic performance. 82% of the EV4’s underside is covered by a near full body undercover, further boosting its slippery shape. These measures, combined with swooping, smooth exterior design, means the EV4’s hatchback body boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.27C D . The hatchback bodystyle also allows the EV4 a boot space of 435 litres, with all seats upright, making it one of the most practical vehicles in its segment.

400V technology achieved through Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform ensures charging stops, when necessary, are minimal hassle. The EV4 is able to charge from 10-to-80% in just 29 minutes (31 minutes for long range models)** when plugged into a 350kW DC fast charger, and in just 5 hours and 20 minutes on an 11kW AC charger (7 hours and 15 minutes for models with the long range battery).

Technology

The Kia EV4 is equipped with a wide variety of the brand’s latest and greatest technological advancements as standard. This includes Kia’s new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), integrated into the dual 12.3-inch display and infotainment screens. This allows for wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a range of on-demand features, and a smooth and refined user experience. The EV4’s displays also integrate an additional 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, accompanied by physical rocker switches on the centre fascia to control heating and ventilation.

The EV4 integrates a Kia AI Assistant, powered by ChatGPT, which has been rolled out to existing EV3 models recently. Customers can use the AI chat assistant to interact with and control the vehicle’s features directly and intuitively. The integration of generative AI also makes Kia’s voice assistant even more capable. Generative AI comprehends complex contexts through natural language understanding, enabling it to converse naturally with users. Activated by saying “Hey Kia”, the AI assistant can support travel planning, suggest stop-off points and POI information, answer FAQs regarding the owner’s manual, and can provide entertainment, such as music recommendations, voice games, jokes and trivia questions.

‘GT-Line S’ models offer premium front relaxation seats, activated via the push of a button. Ideal for catching forty winks whilst charging or when taking a break from driving, the seats recline almost flat, turning the EV4 into a living room-like space.

In tandem with the relaxation seats, the EV4 is the first model of the Kia range to offer two bespoke entertainment settings: ‘Rest mode’ and ‘Theatre mode’.

Rest mode sets up the cabin for restful conditions, switching off the displays and dynamic ambient lighting, whist drivers can choose to add whatever climate controls they desire, and the front seat(s) recline to create a makeshift bed.

Theatre mode makes use of the Kia entertainment packages available on the central infotainment screen. Customers can activate Theatre mode via the infotainment system, and can use apps such as Disney+, Netflix and YouTube, either when taking a break or stopping to charge. Seats automatically go to a preset posture ideal for watching videos, while the dynamic ambient lighting is dimmed, drawing the viewer’s attention to the central 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Standard equipment across the EV4 line-up

As with all Kia EVs, the EV4 comes equipped as standard with a generous repertoire of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.

As standard, all EV4 models receive:

LED headlights, DRLs, high mounted brake lights, rear lights and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Body coloured bumpers and gloss black window surround

Rain-sensing front wipers

Heated rear window and rear roof spoiler

Heated front seats

Heated, manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel

Electric one-touch front windows

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Three-screen dashboard layout 12.3-inch driver display 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect

Bluetooth® connection

2x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 1x charging)

2x rear USB-C charging ports

1x 12V front power socket

Six-speaker audio system

eCall system and OTA functionality

60:40 split folding rear seats

Centre console with underneath storage and rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and net hooks

Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Smart Cruise Control 2.0 with stop/go functionality

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance

Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning

Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifters with iPedal functionality

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive, Snow)

Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management

Multi-Collision Braking System

Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder

All-round height adjustable headrests

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking

Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings

Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser

Smart key with motion sensor

Kia EV4 ‘Air’ from £34,695

The starting point for the EV4 line-up is the ‘Air’ grade, a now familiar entry level also seen on EV3, EV6 and EV9. Available with a choice of standard and long range battery packs, the ‘Air’ variant also offers the longest range of any Kia EV to date, up to 388 miles on a single charge in its long range, 81.4kWh guise (£37,695).

Along with the standard equipment listed above, ‘Air’ variants feature:

17-inch alloy wheels

Body coloured door mirrors

Manual flush door handles

Black side sills and wheel arches

Grey cloth upholstery and grey headlining

Manual driver and passenger seat adjustment

Driver and front passenger sun visors with vanity mirror

The generous list of equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. As standard, the EV4 ‘Air’ features a Fusion White colourway, with three optional premium colours to choose from: Phantom Black, Magma Red and Blue Flame. These are available for an additional £650, including VAT.

Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line’ from £39,395

A step up from the entry level trim, the EV4 ‘GT-Line’ introduces a more assertive, sporty design and appearance, and is traditionally Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK. ‘GT-Line’ models are available exclusively with the long range 81.4kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 362 miles on a single charge.

The EV4 ‘GT-Line’ benefits from the following additions over the standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with ‘GT-Line’ styling

‘GT-Line’ exterior styling

Gloss black door mirrors

Automatic flush door handles

Gloss black side sills and wheel arches

Rear window and tailgate privacy glass

‘GT-Line’ interior styling

Two-tone artificial leather upholstery

Alloy pedals

Black headlining

Electric driver seat adjustment and lumbar support

Manual passenger seat adjustment

Driver and passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors

Customisable ambient lighting

Wireless mobile phone charger

Digital key

The EV4 ‘GT-Line’ is available in the same paint colours as the ‘Air’ variants, with Fusion White as standard. In addition, Wolf Grey is also available as a premium option, costing £650, including VAT.

Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ from £43,895

Crowning the EV4 line-up is the ‘GT-Line S’ variant, again exclusively available with the long range 81.4kWh battery pack and offering a range of 362 miles on a single charge.

The ‘halo’ variant in the EV4 line-up, ‘GT-Line S’ models benefit from the following additions over the rest of the range:

Wide front sunroof with tilting/sliding function

LED headlights with small cube design and adaptive driving beam

Heated outer rear seats

Heated and ventilated front seats

Electric driver seat adjustment with memory function

Electric front passenger seat adjustment and lumbar support

Front premium relaxation seats

Electric one-touch front and rear windows

Smart power tailgate

1x interior 3-pin plug socket

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter

Eight-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Blind-spot view monitor

360-degree surround view monitor

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Optional heat pump

The ‘GT-Line S’ EV4 variant is offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’. The EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ is also available with a heat pump for an additional £900, including VAT.

The Kia EV4 is the brand’s first ever fully electric hatchback, and an important car bolstering Kia’s presence in the family hatchback market, sitting alongside petrol-powered counterparts such as the XCeed. Further information on the saloon-bodied EV4 Fastback, including pricing and specifications, will be revealed in due course.

EV4 marks the latest step in Kia’s Plan S business strategy, which will see 15 EVs launched by Kia globally by 2030; nine of which are destined for the UK. Order books for the Kia EV4 are open from 1 July 2025.

Dimensions and practicality Length 4,430mm Width 1,860mm Height 1,485mm Wheelbase 2,820mm Front overhang 820mm Rear overhang 790mm

Pricing Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 58.3kWh FWD £34,695 Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh FWD £37,695 Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh FWD £39,395 Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh FWD £43,895