Kia EV4: UK pricing and specifications announced

- Hatchback body style available from launch with two battery options
- Familiar, three-grade line-up similar to EV3, EV6 and EV9
- EV4 ‘Air’ 58.3kWh from £34,695 (up to 273 miles of range)
- EV4 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh from £37,695 (up to 388 miles of range)
- EV4 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh from £39,395 (up to 362 miles of range)
- EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh from £43,895 (up to 362 miles of range)
- Order books open 1 July 2025, customer deliveries start in autumn
- More details announced soon for saloon-bodied EV4 Fastback
Kia has today revealed UK pricing and specifications for the EV4. The new C-segment EV hatchback offers the longest driving range of any Kia EV produced to-date, up to 388 miles on a single charge*. The EV4 range starts from £34,695, with UK order books open from today and first customer deliveries due to start in the autumn.
The EV4 represents the electrification of yet another important vehicle segment in the UK by Kia, as the brand introduces its first ever electric C-segment hatchback. Kia continues to develop its historically strong presence in the C-segment with a new option for customers to go electric. The car is based on Kia’s highly acclaimed EV architecture, adapted for the EV4’s low profile and compact bodystyle.
Kia has tailored the EV4 to European tastes, not just by developing a popular hatchback bodystyle for the region, but also developing it on European roads and conditions. The EV4 will be built on Kia’s production lines in Slovakia for local distribution, ensuring a more efficient customer delivery time. The EV4 will be joined by an EV4 Fastback version, further adding to customer choice and displaying the flexibility of the platform.
Following the example of the EV3, EV6 and EV9, Kia will offer an easy-to-understand three-tier model walk-up to buyers in the UK: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’, each generously equipped as standard.
Powertrain, performance and aerodynamics
The EV4 ‘Air’ is offered with a choice of 58.3kWh standard range or 81.4kWh long range battery packs, with the ability to travel up to 273 miles with the 58.3kWh version, or up to 388 miles on the larger 81.4kWh version. The EV4 represents the first time one of the brand’s EVs has offered a range of up to more than 380 miles on a single charge.
Stepping up to the sportier and more aggressive looking ‘GT-Line’ variant, the EV4 is offered solely with the 81.4kWh long range battery pack, offering a range of 362 miles. The top specification EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ also comes with the long range battery pack, capable of the same 362-mile range as the ‘GT Line’ variant.
Regardless of battery pack, every EV4 is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor applying 150kW (201bhp) and 283Nm torque through the front wheels. The EV4 offers spritely performance, and is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in as little as 7.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 105mph.
The EV4 has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. Active Air Flaps in the front bumper open automatically to optimise cooling efficiency and maximise aerodynamic performance. 82% of the EV4’s underside is covered by a near full body undercover, further boosting its slippery shape. These measures, combined with swooping, smooth exterior design, means the EV4’s hatchback body boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.27CD. The hatchback bodystyle also allows the EV4 a boot space of 435 litres, with all seats upright, making it one of the most practical vehicles in its segment.
400V technology achieved through Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform ensures charging stops, when necessary, are minimal hassle. The EV4 is able to charge from 10-to-80% in just 29 minutes (31 minutes for long range models)** when plugged into a 350kW DC fast charger, and in just 5 hours and 20 minutes on an 11kW AC charger (7 hours and 15 minutes for models with the long range battery).
Technology
The Kia EV4 is equipped with a wide variety of the brand’s latest and greatest technological advancements as standard. This includes Kia’s new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), integrated into the dual 12.3-inch display and infotainment screens. This allows for wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a range of on-demand features, and a smooth and refined user experience. The EV4’s displays also integrate an additional 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, accompanied by physical rocker switches on the centre fascia to control heating and ventilation.
The EV4 integrates a Kia AI Assistant, powered by ChatGPT, which has been rolled out to existing EV3 models recently. Customers can use the AI chat assistant to interact with and control the vehicle’s features directly and intuitively. The integration of generative AI also makes Kia’s voice assistant even more capable. Generative AI comprehends complex contexts through natural language understanding, enabling it to converse naturally with users. Activated by saying “Hey Kia”, the AI assistant can support travel planning, suggest stop-off points and POI information, answer FAQs regarding the owner’s manual, and can provide entertainment, such as music recommendations, voice games, jokes and trivia questions.
‘GT-Line S’ models offer premium front relaxation seats, activated via the push of a button. Ideal for catching forty winks whilst charging or when taking a break from driving, the seats recline almost flat, turning the EV4 into a living room-like space.
In tandem with the relaxation seats, the EV4 is the first model of the Kia range to offer two bespoke entertainment settings: ‘Rest mode’ and ‘Theatre mode’.
Rest mode sets up the cabin for restful conditions, switching off the displays and dynamic ambient lighting, whist drivers can choose to add whatever climate controls they desire, and the front seat(s) recline to create a makeshift bed.
Theatre mode makes use of the Kia entertainment packages available on the central infotainment screen. Customers can activate Theatre mode via the infotainment system, and can use apps such as Disney+, Netflix and YouTube, either when taking a break or stopping to charge. Seats automatically go to a preset posture ideal for watching videos, while the dynamic ambient lighting is dimmed, drawing the viewer’s attention to the central 12.3-inch touchscreen.
Standard equipment across the EV4 line-up
As with all Kia EVs, the EV4 comes equipped as standard with a generous repertoire of exterior and interior design features, onboard tech and practicality, and active and passive safety systems.
As standard, all EV4 models receive:
- LED headlights, DRLs, high mounted brake lights, rear lights and rear fog lights
- Automatic headlight control
- Electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators
- Body coloured bumpers and gloss black window surround
- Rain-sensing front wipers
- Heated rear window and rear roof spoiler
- Heated front seats
- Heated, manually adjustable, artificial leather steering wheel
- Electric one-touch front windows
- Automatic air conditioning and defog system
- Start/stop button with smart entry system
- Three-screen dashboard layout
- 12.3-inch driver display
- 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen
- 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and free 7-years Kia Connect
- Bluetooth® connection
- 2x front USB-C ports (1x media and charging, 1x charging)
- 2x rear USB-C charging ports
- 1x 12V front power socket
- Six-speaker audio system
- eCall system and OTA functionality
- 60:40 split folding rear seats
- Centre console with underneath storage and rear centre armrest with cupholders
- LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights
- Luggage compartment load cover, adjustable floor and net hooks
- Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing
- Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection
- Smart Cruise Control 2.0 with stop/go functionality
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with manual speed limiter
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance
- Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning
- Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifters with iPedal functionality
- Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive, Snow)
- Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management
- Multi-Collision Braking System
- Height adjustable front seatbelts and all-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder
- All-round height adjustable headrests
- Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with front passenger airbag cut-off switch
- Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking
- Outer rear ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings
- Thatcham category 2 security alarm and immobiliser
- Smart key with motion sensor
Kia EV4 ‘Air’ from £34,695
The starting point for the EV4 line-up is the ‘Air’ grade, a now familiar entry level also seen on EV3, EV6 and EV9. Available with a choice of standard and long range battery packs, the ‘Air’ variant also offers the longest range of any Kia EV to date, up to 388 miles on a single charge in its long range, 81.4kWh guise (£37,695).
Along with the standard equipment listed above, ‘Air’ variants feature:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Body coloured door mirrors
- Manual flush door handles
- Black side sills and wheel arches
- Grey cloth upholstery and grey headlining
- Manual driver and passenger seat adjustment
- Driver and front passenger sun visors with vanity mirror
The generous list of equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. As standard, the EV4 ‘Air’ features a Fusion White colourway, with three optional premium colours to choose from: Phantom Black, Magma Red and Blue Flame. These are available for an additional £650, including VAT.
Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line’ from £39,395
A step up from the entry level trim, the EV4 ‘GT-Line’ introduces a more assertive, sporty design and appearance, and is traditionally Kia’s best-selling trim level across all models in the UK. ‘GT-Line’ models are available exclusively with the long range 81.4kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 362 miles on a single charge.
The EV4 ‘GT-Line’ benefits from the following additions over the standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels with ‘GT-Line’ styling
- ‘GT-Line’ exterior styling
- Gloss black door mirrors
- Automatic flush door handles
- Gloss black side sills and wheel arches
- Rear window and tailgate privacy glass
- ‘GT-Line’ interior styling
- Two-tone artificial leather upholstery
- Alloy pedals
- Black headlining
- Electric driver seat adjustment and lumbar support
- Manual passenger seat adjustment
- Driver and passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
- Customisable ambient lighting
- Wireless mobile phone charger
- Digital key
The EV4 ‘GT-Line’ is available in the same paint colours as the ‘Air’ variants, with Fusion White as standard. In addition, Wolf Grey is also available as a premium option, costing £650, including VAT.
Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ from £43,895
Crowning the EV4 line-up is the ‘GT-Line S’ variant, again exclusively available with the long range 81.4kWh battery pack and offering a range of 362 miles on a single charge.
The ‘halo’ variant in the EV4 line-up, ‘GT-Line S’ models benefit from the following additions over the rest of the range:
- Wide front sunroof with tilting/sliding function
- LED headlights with small cube design and adaptive driving beam
- Heated outer rear seats
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Electric driver seat adjustment with memory function
- Electric front passenger seat adjustment and lumbar support
- Front premium relaxation seats
- Electric one-touch front and rear windows
- Smart power tailgate
- 1x interior 3-pin plug socket
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter
- Eight-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system
- Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Blind-spot view monitor
- 360-degree surround view monitor
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Optional heat pump
The ‘GT-Line S’ EV4 variant is offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’. The EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ is also available with a heat pump for an additional £900, including VAT.
The Kia EV4 is the brand’s first ever fully electric hatchback, and an important car bolstering Kia’s presence in the family hatchback market, sitting alongside petrol-powered counterparts such as the XCeed. Further information on the saloon-bodied EV4 Fastback, including pricing and specifications, will be revealed in due course.
EV4 marks the latest step in Kia’s Plan S business strategy, which will see 15 EVs launched by Kia globally by 2030; nine of which are destined for the UK. Order books for the Kia EV4 are open from 1 July 2025.
|Dimensions and practicality
|Length
|4,430mm
|Width
|1,860mm
|Height
|1,485mm
|Wheelbase
|2,820mm
|Front overhang
|820mm
|Rear overhang
|790mm
|Pricing
|Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 58.3kWh FWD
|£34,695
|Kia EV4 ‘Air’ 81.4kWh FWD
|£37,695
|Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line’ 81.4kWh FWD
|£39,395
|Kia EV4 ‘GT-Line S’ 81.4kWh FWD
|£43,895