New Kia Sportage: pricing and specifications announced for UK’s best-selling SUV

- New Kia Sportage from £30,885 for petrol models
- New Kia Sportage Hybrid priced from £34,425
- Simplified three-tier line-up: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’
- PHEV to be made available later in 2025
- Front- and all-wheel drive offered across HEV and PHEV powertrains
- New Sportage available to order in the UK from 1 July
Kia UK has announced pricing and specifications for the new Sportage, the brand’s best-selling model in the UK, Europe and worldwide. Order books open today (1 July 2025), with the first customer deliveries due to commence later in Q3 2025.
The new Sportage – one of the UK’s favourite new cars in recent years – has undergone a significant mid-life refresh, with a new exterior design and interior capabilities, as well as innovative technologies from Kia’s newest models.
The new model is priced from £30,885 (on-the-road) for petrol (ICE) models, with the Sportage Hybrid (HEV) available to order from £34,425 (on-the-road). The popular PHEV powertrain will also return to the UK line-up later in the year. Kia is also introducing a simplified three-tier line-up to the Sportage range, comprising ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’, and ‘GT-Line S’ models. For the first time, all three powertrains – ICE, HEV and PHEV – will be available across every trim level in the Sportage line-up.
The Sportage first went on sale in the UK in 1995, and through five generations has proved itself to be a firm family favourite with UK motorists. Over its 30-year lifespan, Kia has sold more than 450,000 Sportage vehicles in the UK alone, and more than seven million globally.
Consistently the brand’s UK, European and global best-seller, so far in 2025 the Sportage makes up 37.8% of Kia UK’s year-to-date sales total. It is currently the best-selling SUV in the country and the UK’s second most popular vehicle.
New design and technologies, inside and out
The Sportage takes on a more confident look with significant front and rear design enhancements. At the front, the new Sportage integrates a new front bumper and stacked LED headlight design, and LED ‘Star Map’ daytime running lights, replacing the boomerang-style DRLs of its predecessor. The grille has been enlarged, reimagining Kia’s classic tiger nose to bring the Sportage’s appearance closer to other models in the brand’s line-up, such as the EV3, EV6, Sorento and Picanto. Along the side, the Sportage retains the same sleek silhouette, but receives redesigned side fenders, and a new side cladding and trim beneath the doors.
At the rear, the new Sportage boasts a redesigned bumper and skid plate to widen the appearance and road presence of the car. Its rear lights have been redesigned with the ‘Star Map’ aesthetic, while the tailgate has been given a more definitive profile, with a strong crease running across the panel’s mid-section. The silver trim detail, previously running the full length of the car (underneath the front and rear windows, before cutting up over the roof spoiler and high-mounted brake light) has been replaced, now with a more subdued, black and less angular detail on ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models.
Inside, the Sportage remains a well thought-out, family focused SUV. The touchscreen now features Kia’s new connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), and new dual 12.3-inch screens with more squared-off corners than the units in the previous model. ‘Pure’ and ‘GT-Line’ models receive a 4.3-inch driver display.
The centre console, previously finished in glossy piano black plastic, has been swapped out for a brushed-effect finish, minimising the visual impact of dust and fingerprints. The new Sportage also receives an updated two-spoke steering wheel design, similar to that of the EV3 and new EV6, with plenty of physical buttons and rolling switches. The controls to adapt the drive modes and terrain modes (AWD only) have also moved from the centre console to the steering wheel, for ease of access while on the move. As usual, Kia will offer varying seat upholstery finishes dependant on grade, and the dashboard has been updated with Kia’s new hidden air vent design.
When it comes to technologies, the new Sportage now adds new display screens with integrated ccNC, AI chat assistant powered by ChatGPT, a customisable Head-Up Display (on ‘GT-Line S’ models) and Digital Key 2.0 technology. Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ are standard across the line-up. Also included on the new Sportage are an array of entertainment packages, allowing customers to access Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, casual games and other services via the main infotainment screen when stationary, costing a monthly subscription fee depending on chosen package.
New for the upgraded Sportage is a regenerative braking system on HEV models. Previously, the paddle shifters on HEV models allowed the driver to change gear in all driving models. Now, in ‘Eco’ mode, the paddle shifters enable drivers to cycle through varying levels of regenerative braking to aid efficiency and place charge back into the high-voltage battery pack, allowing for more miles on EV-only power. ‘Sport’ mode reverts the paddles back to their earlier gear-change functionality. HEV models also receive a new, real-time hybrid data centre on the central infotainment screen, providing key information on fuel efficiency, battery status and energy flow to aid with monitoring performance and improving overall economy.
Engines and powertrains*
The new Kia Sportage offers greater flexibility across its line-up than its predecessor, now available with a choice of three powertrains across all three trim levels. The model features a rationalised walk-up of three trim levels, down from four: ‘Pure’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’. From launch, all three variants can be ordered with either a 1.6-litre T-GDi internal combustion engine (ICE), or as a 1.6-litre T-GDi Hybrid (HEV). The Hybrid pairs a 1.49kWh battery pack with the combustion engine, maximising refinement and efficiency. The Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) will be offered later in 2025, offering maximum convenience and choice, particularly for company car users and fleet customers.
Equipped with the 1.6-litre petrol ICE powertrain, the Sportage is capable of producing 147bhp and 250Nm of torque. Like its predecessor, a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) or seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) are available, with the manual being offered exclusively on the ‘Pure’ ICE variant.
When first launched in 2021, the fifth generation Sportage became the first of its kind to feature electrified powertrains, which have carried over to this facelifted version of Kia’s best-seller. Alike the ICE variant, the Sportage HEV is offered in all three trim levels, and mates a 1.49kWh battery pack and 64kW electric motor to the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Compared to its predecessor, the Sportage HEV features an increase in power, producing 235bhp and 280Nm of torque. An ideal stepping stone for customers looking to make the transition from ICE to total EV powertrains, the Sportage HEV offers hassle-free, refined and efficient motoring. All Sportage HEV models are equipped with an updated six-speed automatic transmission (6AT) as standard.
Customers also have the option of front- or all-wheel drive (FWD or AWD). While the ICE variant can only be ordered with FWD, the Sportage HEV is offered in AWD on ‘GT-Line S’ specification. The Sportage PHEV will also be available with a FWD powertrain for the first time, boosting efficiency and overall choice for customers, while reducing the entry price for the PHEV model.
The updated choice of specifications and powertrains offers customers greater flexibility, as the Sportage HEV and PHEV variants will now be available in entry-level ‘Pure’ guise, and no longer just on higher grades.
Further information and technical information on the new Sportage PHEV will be announced later in 2025. The new Sportage will not be offered with a diesel powertrain in the UK.
Standard equipment across the Sportage line-up
Every Sportage offers a generous repertoire of standard equipment. This includes the following highlights, among other features:
Kia Sportage ‘Pure’ from £30,885
The new Kia Sportage is the first of Kia’s non-EV models to adopt a new, three-tier naming structure. A new ‘Pure’ trim level replaces the previous ‘2’ entry grade. The ‘Pure’ variant is the only Sportage available with a six-speed manual gearbox. It also represents the first time a Sportage HEV has been available in entry-level trim.
The Sportage ‘Pure’ features the following as standard:
As with all Kia models, the generous list of standard equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. The new Sportage ‘Pure’ features a Fusion White colourway as standard with four premium colours to choose from: Dark Penta Metal, Phantom Black, Blue Flame and Magma Red. These are available for a further £650, including VAT.
Kia Sportage ‘GT-Line’ from £33,385
Sitting in the middle of the Sportage line-up is the ‘GT-Line’ variant. Again, available across all powertrains, the ‘GT-Line’ traditionally represents the best-selling variant in the model line-up, in 2024 accounting for around 47% of all Sportage sales in the UK across all powertrains.
‘GT-Line’ variants add the following over ‘Pure’:
As with the ‘Pure’ variants, the Sportage ‘GT-Line’ is finished in Fusion White as standard. For £650 extra, ‘GT-Line’ models are available in five premium colours: Phantom Black, Blue Flame, Magma Red, Wolf Grey and Experience Green.
Kia Sportage ‘GT-Line S’ from £40,285
Crowning the line-up is the ‘GT-Line S’ variant, once again offered across all powertrains; as well as in AWD on HEV variants.
Befitting of its range-topping status, the ‘GT-Line S’ Sportage benefits from the following additions over the standard equipment list and ‘GT-Line’ models:
Sportage ‘GT-Line S’ models are offered in Fusion White as standard, while Phantom Black, Blue Flame, Magma Red, Wolf Grey and Experience Green can be opted for as premium paint options, costing £650 including VAT. Exclusive to the ‘GT-Line S’, a two-tone colour option of Lunar Silver with a black roof is offered for an additional £800, including VAT.
Order books for the new Sportage are open from today, 1 July 2025, with first customer deliveries beginning in Q3 2025. Further information on the new Sportage PHEV will be revealed later this year.
New Sportage summary
