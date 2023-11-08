Kia launches autumn offers

Kia’s latest Q4 offers start 02 October, ending 13 December 2023

4.9 per cent APR on finance deals for Kia’s award-winning EVs

7.9 per cent APR across the Kia range

Free 12-month Kia Charge Plus subscription when buying a new EV6, Niro EV or Soul EV

7.9 per cent APR on finance deals across the entire non-EV Kia line-up

Today, 2 October 2023, Kia UK Limited is launching its latest range of autumn offers, including 4.9 per cent APR on most of its award-winning electric cars. Offers run until 13 December and are available from all Kia’s UK dealer partners and online [1].

Drive Electric with Kia

The Kia EV6, Niro EV and Soul EV are each available with 4.9 per cent APR and no minimum deposit [2].

These models also benefit from an enhanced Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC), ensuring customers get the best possible deal. Customers can save £500 on a new EV6, EV6 GT or Niro EV, or £1,500 on a Soul EV.

Kia EV Loyalty

Save £1,000 on a brand new fully electric car, including the EV6, Niro EV and Soul EV (excluding EV9), with Kia’s loyalty reward. The discount is available for all existing customers with or without a trade in Kia car [3].

12 months free Kia Charge Plus

The EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV and the EV9 seven-seat electric SUV, all benefit from a complimentary 12-month subscription to Kia Charge Plus [1]. Voucher codes will be provided directly to new customers of these fully electric models following the registration of their vehicle.

Exclusive to Kia customers, Kia Charge is designed to simplify public EV charging and offers seamless access to more than 575,000 connectors across the UK and Europe, as of October 2023. Kia Charge Plus provides a 15 per cent discount versus the standard Kia Charge Easy tariff across most networks, excluding bp pulse, Pod Point and Ionity. Kia Charge Plus also waives the session fee, making electric motoring even more attractive.

7.9 per cent APR on all non-EV Kia models

All Kia models, including HEV and PHEV vehicles but excluding fully electric cars, are available with 7.9 per cent APR and no minimum deposit [4].

Generous Finance Deposit Contributions

Kia’s generous FDCs ensure these offers are made even more appealing for both new and returning customers. Savings include £2,500 on a XCeed (petrol) or £2,000 on a XCeed PHEV. Customers can save £1,500 on a new Stonic, Soul EV, Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, ProCeed, or Sportage (petrol and HEV). A £1,000 FDC saving can be had on a Picanto or Niro HEV. Finally, a £500 FDC saving is available for Niro PHEV, Niro EV, Sportage PHEV, Sorento (all grades and powertrains), or the fully-electric EV6 and EV6 GT.