Škoda Auto releases all-new Kodiaq teaser, announces world premiere details

Teaser clip reveals fresh exterior and interior upgrades for the new generation of the SUV

Elements of the new Modern Solid design language make their first appearance

World premiere of the #AllNewKodiaq broadcast live on 4 October at 17:45 BST

Mladá Boleslav, 2 October 2023 – Škoda Auto is offering a sneak peek of the second-generation Kodiaq by releasing a video teaser. Showcasing fresh exterior and interior details, the all-new SUV features the first elements of the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. The world premiere is slated for 4 October at 17:45 BST and will be broadcast live on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube and X channels.

The teaser reveals key updates, including new tailgate lettering consistent with Škoda’s updated CI, a completely redesigned interior with Smart Dials controls and a steering column-mounted selector lever. These updates are complemented by the addition of fresh Modern Solid design elements. Recently celebrated as Škoda’s 3 millionth SUV, the Kodiaq offers a host of efficient drivetrains, now including a plug-in hybrid variant with an electric range of over 100 kilometres.

The livestream will be broadcast in English and Czech on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube and X channels on 4 October at 18:45 CEST. During the evening, a comprehensive press kit will be published in the Media Room section of the Škoda Storyboard.