Kia reveals UK pricing and specifications for high-performance EV9 GT

EV9 GT combines power and performance in a grand-touring SUV

Dual motor powertrain produces 502bhp and 740Nm torque, accelerating from 0-to-62mph in 4.6 seconds

Enhanced driving experience with performance and tech upgrades, including Virtual Gear Shift and electronically controlled suspension

Ultra-fast 800V charging and driving range of up to 280 miles

Versatile SUV offered with seven seats, or optional six-seat layout

On-the-road from £82,185, UK customer deliveries start late Q3

Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the new EV9 GT, the most powerful three-row Kia vehicle ever. The EV9 GT combines power, performance and driver engagement in a practical and versatile three-row SUV package, creating an electric ‘grand tourer’ halo model for families.

High-performance GT powertrain

The dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain endows the EV9 GT with 502bhp across a wide power band (3,800-8,000rpm), with torque totalling 740Nm (from 0-5,600rpm). The car can accelerate from 0-to-62mph in just 4.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 136mph.

Its ‘grand touring’ capabilities are assured thanks to its 99.8 kWh battery pack, enabling a WLTP ‘combined’ range of up to 280 miles on a single charge*. Its 800-volt fast charging architecture enables the EV9 GT to charge from 10-to-80% in 24 minutes from a 350kW DC fast charger. The car, like all Kia EVs, is supported by Kia Charge, the brand’s network which provides access to more than 800,000 charging points in 28 European countries. The EV9 GT is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capable, enabling the vehicle to power external devices.

The EV9 GT offers an exhilarating drive with comfort and enjoyment for everyone on board, while maintaining the versatility for which the conventional EV9 is prized by owners all around the world. Over and above the conventional EV9, the GT’s added power is supported by Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) as standard, as well as a Road Preview System to detect and react to changing road surfaces. Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) and dedicated ‘GT’ Drive Modes also amp up the EV9 GT’s exciting and sporty character.

Purposeful design, inside and out

The EV9 GT features unique exterior and interior elements, highlighted by neon accents on the GT-exclusive steering wheel and sports seats. Outside, the GT-dedicated digital lighting grille shows ‘Energetic’ lighting patterns, and its exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels incorporate a distinctive design. In addition, large front brake callipers, in neon green with exclusive GT lettering, are part of a reinforced braking system.

In the UK, the EV9 GT is available with a choice of six paint colours. White Pearl is offered as standard, while customers can specify Aurora Red, Panthera Metal, Midnight Black, Shadow Grey or Pacific Blue as an option. These five premium paints are available for an additional £725, including VAT.

Key exterior design highlights, fitted as standard, include:

21-inch ‘GT’ alloy wheels

GT body styling with neon green brake callipers

Digital grille

Automatic headlight control, LED daytime running lights and LED rear lights

Gloss black door mirrors, roof rails and window surround

Black side sills and gloss black wheel arches

Privacy glass

Automatic flush door handles

Front sunroof with tilt-and-slide functionality

Second-row fixed sunroof with electric blind

The EV9 GT carries over the same interior three-row versatility, space and practicality that make the model such a winner among families. Inside, dedicated power-adjustable front sport seats are trimmed with Alcantara suede inserts and focused on comfort, embossed with the GT logo. Exclusive to the GT, the interior is trimmed in dark grey and black faux leather and suede, with neon green accents.

Front-seat occupants can enjoy Kia’s Premium Relaxation Seats, which tilt back to a comfortable, supportive position when the car is parked – ideal for a power nap while the car rapid charges, for instance. In the rear of the cabin, second-row occupants can enjoy all the space and practicality afforded to them by the standard three-seat bench layout. Utilising the space and practicality of the EV9, the EV9 GT will also be available with an optional six-seat layout, with new ‘relaxation seat’ functionality for the second row seats – unique to the GT.

Key interior features include:

GT interior styling with neon green highlights, and suede and artificial leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats with seat-heating and ventilation

Heated and ventilated outer rear seats (second row)

Electric steering wheel adjustment and heated steering wheel

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Rear air conditioning with second- and third-row rotating roof vents

Alloy pedals

Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System

Standard seven-seat layout as standard

Optional six-seat layout, with second-row relaxation seats and sliding console table

Second-row window blinds

Practicality

The EV9 GT boasts the same features which make the EV9 a family-favourite. As standard, these include:

Smart power tailgate

Auto-folding and sliding second-row seats

Power-folding third-row seats with 50:50 split remote folding

60:40 split remote folding second-row seats (seven-seater only)

828-litre boot behind second-row seats, 333-litre boot behind third-row seats

52-litre frunk with LED lighting

Luggage net hooks

Centre console with storage box, glovebox

Luggage compartment lighting and 3-pin socket

12V front and luggage compartment power sockets

The three rows of seats can comfortably accommodate up to six or seven people (depending on seat layout chosen), with the vehicle maintaining an elevated and commanding position on the road. The vehicle also features a towing capacity of up to 2,500kg.

Enhanced ‘grand touring’ capabilities and driver engagement

The EV9 GT is positioned as a high-performance electric ‘grand tourer’ for families. It’s a practical, versatile SUV in all conditions, which – when the mood takes the driver – can be turned into a more exciting and engaging machine at the push of a button, or the flick of a paddle. Despite the added performance on offer, Kia’s development teams have sought to maintain high levels of comfort for all occupants throughout the EV9 GT’s creation, mindful of the car’s intended use.

Different drive modes can be selected via a button on the steering wheel. The Normal, Eco, Sport, My Drive, and Terrain modes can be easily toggled by the driver depending on the conditions or desired driving style, with the shock damping, steering and brake feel optimised for each mode. It’s the neon green GT button on the steering wheel which enables the car’s exclusive GT Mode. This unleashes the car’s full performance potential and turns it into a true socket rocket for covering ground rapidly and comfortably.

The EV9 GT is fitted with a new Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) system as standard. ECS provides excellent ride comfort and driving stability through optimal suspension control and adapts to each of the car’s different drive modes. ‘Eco’ and ‘Normal’ driving modes, for instance, soften the car’s suspension to ensure maximum comfort for occupants.

Ride comfort and stability are supported by a standard-fit Road Preview System, which uses advanced sensors and the front camera to analyse road surface conditions ahead. This enables the car to detect and react to potholes and broken surfaces, for improved shock absorption and ride comfort.

Befitting its high-performance attributes, the EV9 GT has GT-exclusive Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), as seen on the new EV6 GT. VGS simulates a six-speed paddle operated transmission and features a rev counter and limiter. The driver can use the paddles on either side of the steering wheel to manually shift through the gears for an elevated sense of driving engagement. Combined with VGS, the car’s Active Sound Design (ASD) system and a ‘GT’ instrument cluster give audible, tactile and visual cues as to when to change up a gear. VGS doesn’t just need to be applied in ‘GT’ mode, however – it also operates in ‘Normal’, ‘Sport’ and ‘MyDrive’ modes, for greater driver engagement in all road driving conditions. An electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) with dynamic torque vectoring aids cornering stability.

The following driver engagement and powertrain features are fitted as standard to all EV9 GT models:

Regenerative braking paddle shifter with iPedal 3.0

Virtual Gear Shift

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive), GT Drive & MyDrive Modes, Terrain Mode (Mud, Snow, Sand)

Driver Mode Integrated Control

Electronic Controlled Suspension, Road Preview System

Electric limited slip differential (eLSD)

Active Sound Design

Heat Pump

800V ultra-fast charging technology

Dual-motor, AWD powertrain (producing 502bhp and 740Nm)

On-board technology for comfort, convenience, safety and security

The EV9 GT is equipped as standard with a staggering array of features to support the comfort, convenience, safety and security of everyone on board.

Up front, the driver instrument display features GT-exclusive graphics through a triple panoramic display, and drivers can also keep tabs on the road ahead via the customisable head-up display. All passengers can enjoy the unique ambient lighting scheme, as well as the 14-speaker Meridian® Premium Sound System.

First seen on the Kia Concept EV9 in November 2021, and subsequently offered on the standard EV9 in various global markets, the Kia EV9 GT features a digital grille. A reinterpretation of the iconic Kia ‘Tiger Nose’, the digital grille features small Star Map LED lights and a unique lighting pattern. This pattern can also be personalised by the owner with additional lighting configurations available for purchase via the Kia Connect store. The new digital grille lights are flanked either side by the slim vertical LED headlights, giving the new EV9 GT an imposing, yet even more futuristic appearance, differentiating it from other EV9 variants.

Connectivity is built into the EV9 GT from launch. Over-the-air (OTA) updates make new digital grille lighting patterns, content and features available, easily downloaded through the Kia app.

The Kia app also offers a range of connected features for the EV9 GT that enhance the user experience, such as remote climate control, remote battery conditioning and scheduled climate control. OTA updates are available for every system in the car, with a primary focus on maintenance updates to ensure the vehicle has the latest technology.

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ enable EV9 GT customers to mirror the functionality of their iOS and Android smartphones in a simplified and convenient manner without the hassle of cables.

Standard technology features include:

Wireless Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™

USB-C port for media device connection

1 x front passenger USB-C port, 4 x rear passenger USB-C port

Triple-panoramic display, combining 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation and driver display screens, and 5.3-inch expanding climate control screen

Customisable head-up display

Customisable ambient cabin lighting

14-speaker Meridian® Premium Sound system

Wireless phone charger

Digital key and fingerprint recognition

Over-The-Air (OTA) functionality

Free 7-year Kia Connect services

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter

The EV9 GT also features all the driver assistance systems found on the EV9. In addition, the Intelligent Speed Limit Assist is now customisable, allowing the driver to adjust the over-speed warning on the EV9 GT. The following technologies are standard:

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – City, Pedestrian, Cyclist, Junction Turning & Junction Crossing

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go Functionality

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Speed Limiter

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

360° Surround View Monitor

Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Warning

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Rear Occupant Alert

Electronic Parking Brake with Autohold Function

Regenerative Braking Paddle Shifter with iPedal 3.0

Rear Self Levelling Suspension

Anti-Lock Braking System with Emergency Stop Signalling

Electronic Stability Control

Dynamic Brake Control

Hill-Start Assist Control

Downhill Brake Control

Trailer Stability Assist

Multi-Collision Braking System

Vehicle Stability Management

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Standard passive safety features include:

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Seatbelt reminder warning

All-round three-point seatbelts

All-round height-adjustable headrests

Front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags

Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking

ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings (second and third row)

Manual child lock

UK pricing and customer deliveries

EV9 GT order books open today in the UK, with the new model priced from £82,185 (on-the-road) in seven-seat format, and £83,185 for the six-seat model. Premium paint options are available at £725 in addition.

The EV9 GT is covered by Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with battery pack and motors covered for eight years. Service intervals for the new model are every 24 months/20,000 miles. First UK customer deliveries are due to commence in late Q3 2025.