Kia reveals UK pricing and specifications for faster and more engaging EV6 GT

New EV6 GT brings greater breadth of ‘grand touring’ abilities

Improved comfort and touring capability, with more power and new Virtual Gear Shift technology for driver engagement

Goes further, charges faster: ultra-fast 800V charging technology and driving range of up to 279 miles*

New in-car technologies for a more seamless user experience

On-the-road from £59,985, reduced by £2,690 for new model

UK order books open and customer deliveries start from today

Kia has announced UK pricing and specifications for the new EV6 GT, the fastest accelerating car Kia has ever produced and a reimagination of the brand’s first dedicated high-performance EV model. A significant mid-life upgrade makes the new model more dynamic, more refined, and more ‘GT’ than before, with a greater breadth of abilities and improved driver engagement.

As well as integrating several new technologies and upgrades over its predecessor; the new EV6 GT also benefits from the wealth of design and interior updates seen most recently across the wider EV6 line-up. Starting at £59,985 (a £2,690 reduction in its on-the-road price), the new EV6 GT brings with it more power, more kit and improved driving dynamics, at a more affordable price point.

The revised model features a refreshed exterior design, with a striking new light signature and dynamic aesthetic, improved battery performance and driving dynamics, and a broader range of convenience features. Powered by a new 84kWh battery pack (8.5% bigger than the previous generation EV6 GT battery), it boasts a range of up to 279 miles* on a charge based on the WLTP ‘combined’ standard.

Flexing its muscles as a performance-oriented grand tourer, the EV6 GT adopts wide-ranging powertrain improvements over its predecessor. Powered by an all-wheel drive, dual-motor drivetrain, the GT is now capable of producing up to 641bhp and 770Nm of torque – an increase of 64bhp (+11%) and 30Nm (+4%) over its predecessor. This allows the GT to complete the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 161mph.

Along with conspicuous neon green brake callipers front and rear, neon green piping throughout the interior, and a neon green ‘GT’ button on the steering wheel, the new model boasts various premium and performance-focused improvements. A first for Kia, the EV6 GT now features Virtual Gear Shift technology, simulating a six-speed paddle-operated transmission. When activated, this provides drivers with new visual, audible and tactile cues to make the car more engaging and enjoyable to drive, and its performance capabilities more approachable.

The upgraded model also features an enhanced ‘GT Mode’, a dedicated drive mode activated using the neon green button on the steering wheel. This sharpens up steering responses and unleashes the full, untapped potential of the EV6, with maximum power and torque at the driver’s disposal. GT Mode also changes the theme of the 12.3-inch driver display screen, with exclusive neon green details and a new font for the speed and range readouts.

Beyond its headline performance attributes, a true grand tourer must also be able to travel long distances in comfort and relative ease; characteristics already seen on the regular EV6, which have transitioned over to the GT variant. One key change here is its subtly retuned suspension, which softens the ride for greater comfort at a cruise, while retaining the car’s stability and keen handling.

The EV6, first launched in 2021, was the first Kia EV built on the brand’s industry-changing E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), which allowed for 800-volt ultra-rapid charging capability. At a 350kW charging station, the new EV6 GT will be able to top up from 10-to-80% in just 18 minutes; keeping charging stops to a minimum.

When developing the new EV6 GT, Kia’s engineers placed particular emphasis on NVH (Noise, Vibration and Handling), ensuring the new GT’s greater dynamism was also matched by enhanced smoothness and cruising comfort. Road noise has been decreased over its predecessor with semi-decoupler floor carpeting and sound absorbing tyres, as well as sound absorbing materials throughout. Improved aerodynamics reduce wind noise, further quietening the cabin.

Goes further, charges faster

The new EV6 GT offers a range of up to 279 miles* on a single charge (16 miles more than the previous EV6 GT). Thanks to cutting-edge 800V technology, even with the new, larger battery pack the EV6 GT offers a peak charging performance of 258kW (+8% compared to the earlier EV6’s 239kW peak), and can be recharged from 10-to-80% in as little as 18 minutes**. The battery is also 1kg lighter than that found in the earlier model, despite being larger.

Improved driver engagement, including Virtual Gear Shift

For the first time on any Kia vehicle, the EV6 GT is equipped with Virtual Gear Shift, simulating a six-speed paddle operated transmission, featuring a rev counter and limiter. Paired with Active Sound Design and a redesigned ‘GT’ cluster theme, Virtual Gear Shift gives audible, tactile and visual cues as to when to change up as users work up through the gears.

As well as the re-imagined ‘GT Mode’, the new EV6 GT also features a customisable ‘MyDrive’ GT drive mode, which can be personalised to configure an ideal vehicle setup.

Kia’s new Connected Car navigation cockpit

Echoing the significant infotainment upgrade seen across the entire EV6 line-up, the new EV6 GT benefits from Kia’s next-generation infotainment system and connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). This offers expanded over-the-air update software, access to the Kia Connect store, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Kia’s digital key 2.0 and fingerprint recognition technology, as well as a more seamless and smooth infotainment experience overall.

Updated interior, materials and finish

As with the standard EV6, the new EV6 GT’s interior has received a significant overhaul, with new materials throughout. The previous glossy piano black materials have been replaced with a brushed metal-effect finish, reducing the accumulation of fingerprint smudges throughout the cabin. Neon-green inserts and accents are prominent throughout, emphasising its GT character, along with front, electrically powered bucket seats, ensuring maximum support for the driver and front passenger. The GT also retains the same, or better, occupant comfort and ergonomics than the standard EV6.

Specification of the new EV6 GT

As with all Kia models, the new EV6 GT receives a generous repertoire of standard equipment. A single trim level ensures confusing options are kept to a minimum, and all customers need to decide on is their choice of paint colour.

As standard, the new EV6 GT comes equipped with the following highlights, among other equipment. A full specification sheet can be found on the Kia UK’s dedicated media site:

‘GT’ exterior styling with neon green brake callipers Gloss black door mirrors High gloss black door garnish and beltline Body coloured wheel arches

Automatic, body coloured, flush exterior door handles

LEDs: DRLs, rear lights and rear fog lights

Dual LED headlights with adaptive driving beam and automatic control

21-inch alloy wheels

Privacy glass (rear windows and tailgate)

Heated rear window and door mirrors

Electrically adjustable, folding door mirrors with LED indicators

Rain sensing front wipers

‘GT’ neon green interior styling Black artificial suede bucket seats with neon green stitching Alloy pedals

Heated and ventilated front seats and heated outer rear seats

Electric driver seat adjustment with memory function

Electric front passenger seat adjustment

Three-spoke, heated, electrically adjustable ‘GT’ artificial leather steering wheel

Electric one-touch front and rear windows

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Smart power tailgate

Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirror (driver/front passenger)

20-litre frunk

60:40 split remote folding rear seats with ski hatch

Centre console with storage box

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED front cabin, rear and luggage compartment lights

Luggage compartment load cover, luggage board and net hooks

Customisable ambient lighting

12V front and luggage compartment power socket

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter

3-pin power socket below rear bench

Tyre mobility kit

12.3-inch curved driver display screen and 12.3-inch curved touchscreen navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® connection***

1x front USB-C port for media device connection

2x front USB-C charging ports and 2x rear USB-C charging ports

Meridian® premium sound system with 14 speakers and Active Sound Design

Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)

Wireless mobile phone charger

Digital key and fingerprint recognition

eCall system

Over-The-Air (OTA) functionality and free 7-year Kia Connect services

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera system and 360-degree surround view monitor

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0

Safe Exit Warning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/crossing

Hill-Start Assist Control and Dynamic Brake Control

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Lane Keep Assist 1.0 and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Vehicle Stability Management

Smart Cruise Control with stop/go functionality

Regenerative braking paddle shifters with iPedal functionality

Six-speed Virtual Gear Shift

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and blind-spot view monitor

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow)

GT Drive Mode

Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD)

Anti-Lock Braking System with Emergency Stop Signalling

Electronic Stability Control

Heat Pump

Height adjustable front seatbelts and seatbelt reminder warning

All-round 3-point seatbelts

Height adjustable rear headrests

Front passenger airbag cut-off switch

Front, front side, rear, and curtain airbags

Customisable automatic door locking/unlocking

ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings (rear)

Locking wheel nuts and visible VIN

Thatcham category 1 security alarm and immobiliser with interior protection

Smart key with motion sensor

As standard, the new EV6 GT features a White Pearl colourway, with four optional premium paint options to choose from: Runway Red, Midnight Black, Wolf Grey and Yacht Matt Blue. These are available for an additional £675 including VAT, apart from Yacht Matt Blue which is offered for £1,500 including VAT.

The EV6 GT is covered by Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with battery pack and motors covered for eight years. Service intervals for the new model are every 24 months/20,000 miles. Order books for the new model are available from today, 18 June 2025, with first customer deliveries also due to commence in the coming days.