Goodwood pedal car lap record broken to raise money for Mission Motorsport

8-year-old Alyssa lapped the famous 3.8km Goodwood Motor Circuit in just over 31 minutes to set a new pedal car record

The previous Goodwood pedal car record was beaten by an incredible 10 minutes

Lap record attempt held to raise money for Mission Motorsport Charity

Austin Pedal Cars overhauled the Austin J40 racer ahead of the event

Your child can win the chance to race at the 2025 Goodwood Revival with Austin Pedal Cars. More details here

Salisbury: 18th June 2025

On Friday 13th June, 8-year-old Alyssa from London broke the 3.8km Goodwood pedal car lap record. Pedaling in her cherished J40 which had been prepared by Austin Pedal Cars, she set an incredible time of just 31 minutes and 51 seconds, beating the previous pedal car lap record by 10 minutes.

Raising money for Mission Motorsport, The Forces’ Motorsport Charity, Alyssa took to the track during the lunch break of the charity’s Meyrick Cox Day. A veteran of the Goodwood Revival Settrington Cup race, she is no stranger to pedalling the tarmac of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, but this incredible feat was a huge 3.5km longer than the length of the famous pedal car race and took in all the corners and gradient challenges of the full circuit.

J40 experts Austin Pedal Cars gave Alyssa’s Austin J40 a thorough overhaul ahead of the event. Using their range of parts and in-house knowledge the team ensured the classic pedal car was running well and would meet the scrutineers guidelines expected for any car participating in the Settrington Cup.

As the sun beat down, Alyssa took to the track in her classic Austin J40, watched by those gathered to take part in the special Mission Motorsport day. Fearless after months of training around her local park, she set off with gusto, with a look of determination in her eye.

The pace was fast from the off, Alyssa’s legs powering along the main straight to cheers from the crowd, and she kept her feet to the pedals for the entire lap, seemingly ignorant to the midday sun as corner after corner was taken, before racing through the chicane to complete the lap to loud applause.

“That was the hardest and most fun thing I have ever done“, said young racer Alyssa. “I kept pedalling as fast as I could, knowing each corner was getting me closer to the finish. It was so hot, and the track seems so much longer against the clock, but I kept going as fast as my legs would go!“.

The lap record was broken during Mission Motorsport’s Meyrick Cox Day, an annual event run by the charity with the support of an army of volunteers, beneficiaries, supporters and friends of the charity, to remember its late Chair of the Board of Trustees, Meyrick Cox. The day provides service men and women, veterans and their families with a thrilling and enjoyable day of recovery sport.

James Cameron of Mission Motorsport added; “We are all so proud of the efforts of Alyssa on what was a very hot and humid day. Her determination and perseverance was an inspiration to us all and not only did her efforts raise a huge amount for the charity, but it also perfectly encapsulated what the day is all about.“

Alyssa’s efforts have so far raised an amazing £7,800 for Mission Motorsport and the fundraising will continue through to the Goodwood Revival in September. Every penny raised will go towards regular activations run by the charity, that give veterans the skills and support they need to thrive. For more information on how to donate, click here.

There’s very exciting news for other young pedallers who want to take to the famous Goodwood track themselves, because Austin Pedal Cars are offering the chance for a lucky winner to race a very special 1955 Austin J40 in the 2025 Settrington Cup race at Goodwood Revival.

The winning prize includes four weekend tickets for the 2025 Goodwood Revival, a race in the Saturday and Sunday heats of the Settrington Cup, and a host of Austin J40 merchandise. The winning family will also enjoy a familiarisation pedal with the car at Goodwood Motor Circuit ahead of the Revival event. For more information on this amazing competition click here.