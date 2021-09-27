European premiere for the all-new plug-in hybrid Sportage

Combines outstanding efficiency and zero-emissions electric-only driving with power, performance and refinement

Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle – the innovative EV6 – makes its European debut

Visitors to IAA Mobility (7-12 September) can find Kia at Odeonsplatz, as the German show opens in Munich for the first time

Kia Europe has debuted not one, but two highly advanced electric vehicles at IAA Mobility, further strengthening the brand’s position as a leader and pioneer in sustainable zero-emissions transport.

Taking centre stage – and representing a global premiere – the all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Sportage reinvents the SUV as a highly efficient, dynamic and practical everyday car that is capable on and off road. Sitting next to the all-new Sportage PHEV at IAA Mobility, the EV6 – Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) – makes its European debut illustrating Kia’s new design philosophy and commitment to sustainable mobility.

New European Sportage plugs-in

Developed on an advanced new architecture that encompasses breakthrough powertrain electrification innovations and technologies, the new European PHEV Sportage model delivers a no-compromise, eco-friendly and dynamic SUV package. It blends power and performance with the capability of emissions-free electric-only driving that can cover most daily trips from the home to work or for everyday shopping needs.

The Sportage PHEV features Kia’s 1.6-litre T-GDI engine, a 66.9kW permanent magnet traction electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The powertrain combination delivers a total system power output of 265PS, with 180PS originating from the IC engine. It also benefits from Kia’s latest high-efficiency and high-performance Hybrid Starter Generator (HSG) module and Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU). The HSG helps to deliver high-efficiency and NVH optimisation thanks in part to its high-tech performance-focused permanent magnet arrangement with two-stage skew application. The HPCU realises enhanced performance, increased efficiency and a reduction in overall noise output despite the unit being smaller, in volume size, compared with the previous system.

The packaging for the Sportage PHEV model has been carefully arranged to avoid impact on passenger and luggage space. As a result, the high-voltage battery is placed centrally between the two axles under the body of the SUV, ensuring a balanced weight distribution and an interior space that is practical, comfortable and versatile.

The state-of-the-art battery pack in the Sportage PHEV features a high-tech battery management unit that constantly monitors the state of the battery, including factors such as current, voltage, isolation and fault diagnosis. The pack also has an advanced cell-monitoring unit that measures and monitors cell voltage and temperature.

The PHEV’s on-board charger (OBC) system is rated at 7.2kW, giving it a leading power density of 1.53kW/ℓ and efficiency of 95 per cent. The Sportage PHEV comes equipped with an advanced six-speed automatic transmission.

“The all-new plug-in hybrid Sportage model further highlights Kia’s mission to accelerate sustainable mobility across Europe,” said Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe.

EV6 – Kia’s first dedicated BEV built on versatile E-GMP architecture

This pioneering crossover is the first dedicated BEV launched under the new Kia design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ and the first vehicle built on Kia’s new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy, and offers a choice of multiple long-range, zero-emissions powertrain configurations. It is Kia’s first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options.

The 2WD 77.4kWh EV6 can travel up to (328 miles) on a single charge on the WLTP* combined cycle. With a maximum 605Nm torque available on the AWD version, the EV6 can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds.

All versions of EV6 have both 800V and 400V charging capabilities, without the need for additional components or adapters. The car is capable of a high-speed charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Additionally, an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) enables a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, capable of supplying up to 3.6kW of power to operate other electronic devices or charge another EV, if needed.

For ultimate peace of mind, the new EV6 is equipped with a host of convenience features and the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including next generation Highway Driving Assist with lane change assist, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist including junction turning and crossing functionality, and the new Intelligent Front Lighting technology.

‘Relaxation’ seats, dual 12.3-inch curved displays, multimode controls, class-leading space and impressive storage combine to give EV6 a competitive edge that caters for all needs. The E-GMP architecture permits a flat floor design, helping to create a comfortable and first-class interior cabin that includes front legroom space of 1,078mm and a generous 990mm for rear legroom. Adding to the EV6’s practicality and functionality is a family-friendly trunk space of up to 520 litres (VDA). Keyless entry with automatic flush door handles, several drive modes that optimise ride and handling, Augmented Reality head-up display tech and a highly ergonomic design all further help to deliver an experience that always puts the driver first.

Kia at first IAA Mobility

Visitors to IAA Mobility can find Kia at the outdoor exhibition on Odeonsplatz 10:00-20:00 on 8-11 September, and 10:00-17:00 on 12 September. Visitors will be treated to an EV6 VR experience and the opportunity to sit in both the all-new Sportage PHEV and the new EV6.

UK information on product specification, pricing, line-up and on-sale date for the all-new Kia Sportage PHEV will be announced in due course. For the Kia EV6, you can find all UK information here