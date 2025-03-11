Kier and Bishop Auckland College launch new Employer Skills Academy, supporting access to employment in construction sector

Event for key stakeholders to mark launch of Kier Employer Skills Academy, delivered in partnership with Bishop Auckland College.

Students at Bishop Auckland College are set to benefit from the launch of a new ‘Employer Skills Academy’ that will provide students with valuable hands-on experience and direct access to industry expertise in the construction sector.

Delivered in partnership with Bishop Auckland College Group, the Kier Employer Skills Academy will support students on construction-based courses at the college by offering practical experience through workshops, lectures, and mentorship from Kier’s project teams and its sub-contractors.

This initiative is designed to enhance the college’s curriculum and significantly increase access to work placements and apprenticeships, providing students

with a clear pathway to employment opportunities upon completion of their studies.

Kier’s commitment to social value is at the heart of all its projects and, as part of its pledge to deliver a meaningful impact in the local communities they work in, the company has a long track record of supporting social enterprises, promoting fair work principles, and fostering equality, diversity and inclusion.

By integrating these values into the Employer Skills Academy, Kier aims to provide students with, not only technical skills, but also a supportive and inclusive environment that prepares them for successful careers.

Dan Doherty, regional director for Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “It’s a special moment to see this Employer Skills Academy launched for the students at Bishop Auckland College.

“We understand how daunting it can be when it comes to taking that first step onto the career ladder. By offering access to our own experts and those within our supply chain, we are providing students with unparalleled opportunities to gain real-world work experience and build valuable professional networks. I am confident we can make a real difference to those launching their careers in construction and I look forward to seeing these students flourish.”

Shaun Hope, Bishop Auckland College group principal and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Kier on the creation of their skills employment academy. It is brilliant to see such a well-renowned national organisation have such a local focus.

“Together we will provide brilliant opportunities for our current and future students to see and experience firsthand the high-quality work taking place in the construction industry.

“Experiences at the Kier Employer Skills Academy will see positive change, not only through the education they receive on their construction courses but also through the learning from masterclasses, experts and visits to Kier sites in the local area.

“They will also benefit from valuable insights from the skill sessions they will engage in with Kier and their supply chain.”

Michelle Andelin, director of creative and technology professions, said: “Building a successful future in construction requires not just strong foundations, but an essential commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled workers.

“By collaborating with Kier and their stakeholders we are fostering a culture of growth, paving the way for sustainable success and innovation for the future, ensuring both the workforce and the industry continues to thrive.”

Student Josh Watson, studying Level 1 Bricklaying, said: “Having a construction skills academy in college will help us to meet employers which may hopefully lead to hands on work placement and the possibility of gaining an apprenticeship.

“I’m really looking forward to Kier and the sub-contractors coming in to talk about their careers and have masterclasses as well as visit some of Kier’s local sites.”

The new Employer Skills Academy at Bishop Auckland College enhances Kier’s established reputation for delivering career-focused education and training to the next generation of construction professionals.

This academy is part of a broader network of skills academies that Kier operates nationwide, demonstrating the contractor’s commitment to fostering talent

and supporting local communities across the country.