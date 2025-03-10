Engineers RWO has worked to support the development of approximately one million sq. ft. of industrial space at IAMP in Sunderland

North East’s RWO engineers new work at ‘game changer’ manufacturing Park

North East engineers RWO has worked to support the development of approximately one million sq. ft. of industrial space at one of the most advanced automotive and advanced manufacturing hubs in the UK.

The firm is providing an undisclosed package of civil engineering services to Town End Farm Partnership Ltd which is constructing Class B2, B8 and E use industrial units among other assets at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in Sunderland.

Located on a 150-ha site to the north of Nissan and east of the A1290 and hailed as a ‘game changer’ by the local authorities, IAMP will support the region’s economy and is predicted to eventually create upwards of 8,000 jobs.

RWO’s civil engineering brief includes the provision of drainage and flood risk analysis reports together with indicative drainage calculations to bring forward the development of a series of commercial units, including several industrial properties under construction on the southern development section of the site.

These will provide modern warehouse-style space with purpose-built ground floor office accommodation, vehicle and HGV parking facilities along with associated haulage yard space.

This latest work comes as RWO continues to see strong growth and the expansion of its operations across the north of England with a number of projects currently underway.

Managing director Ross Oakley said: “IAMP is a real game-changer for the North East, supporting the development of world class technologies, driving investment and job creation.

“We’re clearly delighted to be involved in the vanguard of the park’s ongoing development and expansion; supporting the development of much needed quality industrial development that benefits from investment in excellent engineering and design expertise.”

Services offered by RWO include all aspects of civil and structural engineering design, from pre-planning work such as flood risk assessments, schematic drainage and highways layouts and conceptual site modelling, to detailed design of all civil engineering infrastructure components, building foundations and superstructures. More at https://rwo.group/