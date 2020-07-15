Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced the details of an extensive online event in eFootball PES 2020 across console and mobile, named “UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday”, which will start on July 13th and run until August 23rd.
While the real-life UEFA EURO 2020™ tournament will now take place in 2021, players can now enjoy the official UEFA EURO 2020™ downloadable content (DLC) within eFootball PES 2020.
To provide further content for all players, the following additional campaigns will be available:
- UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday: July 13th – August 23rd
- Special Login Campaign: July 6th – July 27th/July 9th – July 27th
- UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday Predict-The-Winner Campaign: From August 11th
- POTW – UEFA EURO 2020™: From early August
- National Teams Selection (Featured Players): July 6th – July 23rd
- LEGENDS: European National Teams: July 9th – July 27th
The highlight of the campaigns, UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday, will take inspiration from the original tournament match schedule and features up to three fixtures per day, each played in the online Matchday mode. Participating players will be able to pick a national team to support, with their individual game performances determining who wins each fixture and progresses to the Round of 16 and beyond.
To encourage participation in the online event, KONAMI will be running the UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday Predict-The-Winner Campaign where players can guess the champion for Matchday. Players will enter by selecting their prediction as their base team from August 11th – 13th. A total of 100 million myClub coins will be split equally among the winners that correctly guess the result of the Final, held on August 23rd*. Further details will be shared in the near future.
POTW (Players of the Week) – UEFA EURO 2020™, starting from early August, will be determined based on the in-game Matchday performances and the players that have been used most.
Additional campaign information:
- Special Login Campaign between July 6th – July 27th to get a weekly bonus of 300 myClub coins, with a maximum of 900 myClub coins available and during July 9nd – July 27th login to get EURO Legends as free gifts.
- National Teams Selection will include nine countries in total, three per week:
- oEngland, Netherlands, Russia: July 6th – July 9th
- oBelgium, France, Italy: July 13th – July 16th
- oSpain, Germany, Portugal: July 20th – July 23rd
- LEGENDS – European National Teams will include players that previously competed in UEFA EURO tournaments, starting July 2nd and released before the Matchday events start
eFootball PES 2020 and the free UEFA EURO 2020™ DLCis available now on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One™, PC Steam, the App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch® and Google Play™ for Android™ devices.
For all the latest news on eFootball PES 2020 and for further information, please follow:
*Players that correctly guess the result of the Matchday Final will receive their myClub coins by August 27th if they are playing on mobile and by October 15th if they are playing on console.