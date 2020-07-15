Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced the details of an extensive online event in eFootball PES 2020 across console and mobile, named “UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday”, which will start on July 13th and run until August 23rd.

While the real-life UEFA EURO 2020™ tournament will now take place in 2021, players can now enjoy the official UEFA EURO 2020™ downloadable content (DLC) within eFootball PES 2020.

To provide further content for all players, the following additional campaigns will be available:

UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday: July 13 th – August 23 rd

Special Login Campaign: July 6 th – July 27 th /July 9 th – July 27 th

– July 27 /July 9 – July 27 UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday Predict-The-Winner Campaign: From August 11 th

POTW – UEFA EURO 2020™: From early August

National Teams Selection (Featured Players): July 6 th – July 23 rd

– July 23 LEGENDS: European National Teams: July 9th – July 27th

The highlight of the campaigns, UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday, will take inspiration from the original tournament match schedule and features up to three fixtures per day, each played in the online Matchday mode. Participating players will be able to pick a national team to support, with their individual game performances determining who wins each fixture and progresses to the Round of 16 and beyond.

To encourage participation in the online event, KONAMI will be running the UEFA EURO 2020™ Matchday Predict-The-Winner Campaign where players can guess the champion for Matchday. Players will enter by selecting their prediction as their base team from August 11th – 13th. A total of 100 million myClub coins will be split equally among the winners that correctly guess the result of the Final, held on August 23rd*. Further details will be shared in the near future.

POTW (Players of the Week) – UEFA EURO 2020™, starting from early August, will be determined based on the in-game Matchday performances and the players that have been used most.

Additional campaign information:

Special Login Campaign between July 6 th – July 27 th to get a weekly bonus of 300 myClub coins, with a maximum of 900 myClub coins available and during July 9 nd – July 27 th login to get EURO Legends as free gifts.

– July 27 to get a weekly bonus of 300 myClub coins, with a maximum of 900 myClub coins available and during July 9 – July 27 login to get EURO Legends as free gifts. National Teams Selection will include nine countries in total, three per week:

oEngland, Netherlands, Russia: July 6 th – July 9 th

– July 9 oBelgium, France, Italy: July 13 th – July 16 th

– July 16 oSpain, Germany, Portugal: July 20 th – July 23 rd

– July 23 LEGENDS – European National Teams will include players that previously competed in UEFA EURO tournaments, starting July 2nd and released before the Matchday events start

eFootball PES 2020 and the free UEFA EURO 2020™ DLCis available now on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One™, PC Steam, the App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch® and Google Play™ for Android™ devices.

*Players that correctly guess the result of the Matchday Final will receive their myClub coins by August 27th if they are playing on mobile and by October 15th if they are playing on console.