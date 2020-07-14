Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has today announced that the current season of the eFootball.Pro League, the international esports competition for professional football clubs, will end according to the standings following Matchday 5. In its place, KONAMI will be holding a new, online tournament called the eFootball.Pro Cup.

The eFootball.Pro Cup retains the same CO-OP 3v3 format, with the online in-game settings mirroring those of the eFootball.Pro League. The new competition has a total prize pool of €250,000 that will be awarded to teams and players depending on their performance (including MVP and Best Goal prizes).

Starting on July 18th, the eFootball.Pro Cup broadcast schedule is as follows:

Group Stage – Day 1: July 18 th

Group Stage – Day 2: July 24 th

Knockout Stage (Semi-Finals & Finals): July 31st

During the Group Stage, the 10 participating professional football clubs are divided into two groups with each club playing four single matches in a round-robin format. The winning club and runners-up from each group will then progress to the Knockout Stage.

For the next stage, the Semi-Finals, the remaining clubs will play two matches in a home and away format. In the event of a tie, extra time and penalty shoot-out rules will apply. The Final of the eFootball.Pro Cup is played as a single match with the same tie-breaker rules.

The 10 world-renowned clubs participating in the eFootball.Pro Cup are:

FC Barcelona

Manchester United FC

FC Bayern

Juventus

Arsenal FC

Celtic FC

AS Monaco

FC Schalke 04

Boavista FC

FC Nantes

Full information about the upcoming eFootball.Pro Cup and the final standings of the eFootball.Pro League can be found on the official website – https://efootballpro.konami.net

eFootball PES 2020 is available now on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One™, PC Steam, the App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch® and Google Play™ for Android™ devices.

