Kura invests in tech advanced platform to transform customer experience

Replacing five legacy systems delivers lower TCO, advanced contact centre features on-demand, scalability and external platform integration

London, UK – August 2023 – Kura, the UK’s largest independent outsourcer, is transforming its contact centre capability with Avaya Enterprise Cloud. Being rolled-out this summer, the solution will enable Kura to offer its clients – including a host of leading energy and financial services companies – complex inbound and outbound contact centre services on a robust platform with options to add services such as speech analytics, digital and social channels and secure PCI payments.

Avaya Enterprise Cloud provides advanced contact centre capabilities as a service (CCaaS) delivered via a dedicated cloud deployment. With advisors located in the UK and South Africa, Kura’s tailored solution will initially cover 600 advisors with the ability to scale up as the BPO company wins new clients. It replaces five different on-premise systems, which were limited by complex ISDN-based telephony and multiple support providers.

The new Avaya Enterprise Cloud CCaaS is supported with contractually binding availability service level agreements and a designated service delivery manager – all this while Kura’s total cost of ownership will be reduced compared to the legacy environment.

“We are very excited about the difference Avaya Enterprise Cloud is going to make to our business. It will enable us to deliver the advanced features that are enormously beneficial to clients. They will take customer experience to the next level,” says Janine Hunt, Client Partnership Director.

She added: “The new solution will support us into the future, and has scalability to grow with our needs, has the flexibility to integrate with external platforms and let us add or remove advanced features on demand. From readying us for initial go live, to leveraging all the advanced features and innovation and training us to become fully autonomous, Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES) has been key in guiding and supporting us in our journey, and we are looking forward to realizing its full potential.”

Kura’s Avaya Enterprise Cloud solution will provide the contact services provider with the following new capabilities:

In-bound call routing with encrypted call recording.

Complex outbound campaigns for multiple clients with daily modifications of dialling, dynamic agent scripts, and tagging call recordings with call outcomes.

SIP trunk services from Avaya to support the telephony.

Open API-based integration, delivering full service with several external applications including: Syntelate XA agent scripting from Inisoft. Kura’s legacy workforce management system. Kura’s management information and client desktop. Outbound campaign list and results processing, including API driven modifications to running campaigns.



Steve Joyner, Vice President UK & Ireland, Avaya, added: “Contact centres know that they, their clients, and their customers will all benefit from the innovative features that are only available in the cloud but are often hesitant as digital transformation can be disruptive to business. At Avaya, we offer a pathway that provides a seamless hybrid cloud experience that combines the best of on-premises and cloud solutions to minimise disruptions, maximise ROI, and drive innovation.”

