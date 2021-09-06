A LAST call has gone out for entries into the region’s IT and technology awards. The Dynamites 21 Awards will be an in-person event at Newcastle’s Civic Centre banqueting hall on Thursday, November 11 – but potential winners only have until 5pm on Thursday, September 9, to get their entries in. The Dynamites Awards are now in their eighth year and are organised by north east tech network Dynamo. They shinea spotlight on successful regional tech companies and recognise the talent within the north-east tech sector. Despite last year’s event being online, a huge number of entries were received for the prestigious awards. Last year’s winners, many of which had a Covid connection, included Baltic Apprenticeships, Everflow Group, VEO, Newcastle University, NHS Business Services Authority, Wordnerds and HMRC. The Dynamites 21 categories are: · Best Use of Data (sponsored by BJSS) · Equality, Diversity & Inclusion · Growth Explosion (sponsored by LDC) · Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Sage) · Project of the Year (Corporate) (sponsored by Saggezza) · Project of the Year (Not for Profit / Public Sector) (sponsored by Red Hat) · Rising Star, in memory of Nate Sterling (sponsored by University of Sunderland) · Skills Developer (sponsored by Gateshead College) · Tech for Good (sponsored by tombola) · Tech Champion Wealth management company Brewin Dolphin is both programme and table sponsor for the awards. Individuals and companies can enter themselves; nominate a client, partner, employee or supplier. Competition for the awards is always fierce, so the more detail in terms of facts and figures, proof of impact or returns the better. Chair of judges this year is Cate Kalson, Director at Oliver Wyman and Dynamo advisory board member. Cate will be joined on the panel by: Karen Elliott, Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor, Newcastle University; Andrew Gill, Northern Regional Head, Waterstons; Nigel Moralee, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager, Sage; Rachel Murphy, CEO, Difrent; Nick O’Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, NHS Business Services Authority; Simon Parker, IS Director, Home Group; Paul Swaddle, Head of Technical Solutions, NBS; and Fareeha Usman, Founder Being Woman and EDI Innovation Manager at Dynamo North East. Representatives from the category sponsors will also be joining the panel for their respective categories. Winner of last year’s Skills Developer category was Baltic Apprenticeships. The company’s Regional Employment Engagement Manager, North East, Scott Urwin, said: “In such a strange year, it was incredible for our team to see their hard work being recognised across the region. We were shortlisted alongside some outstanding organisations doing amazing work for the North East tech sector. The Dynamites really brings our region together and gives us all a reason to look back on our achievements, celebrate others, and get inspired. We can’t wait for Dynamites ’21!” Dynamo Chair Charlie Hoult added: “While last year’s virtual awards evening was terrific fun, it will be great to get everyone back in the same room to celebrate the amazing tech talent that is driving the region’s growing digital sector. “Would-be winners haven’t got long to get their entries in, so I urge companies and individuals to act now.” To enter the awards, go to https://tinyurl.com/aer7u56u Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website https://tinyurl.com/3ph27mne If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Clare Nicholson on 07748 597837 or email clare.nicholson@dynamonortheast.co.uk. Dynamo North East is a business-led organisation with the core mission of ‘Growing the north east tech economy through collaboration, innovation, skills and noise.’ With more than 160 members, it is made up of IT organisations, large corporate employers in the region, consultants, technology hubs, education providers, local government and suppliers to the industry. Dynamo is part funded by the ERDF as part of the Catalysing Innovation 2021-23 in North East Clusters project, delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork.