This years champions league has not thrown up a lot of surprises in the early stages. Normal progression for the big hitters in the competition. The only eyebrow raiser is that Barcelona have not progressed.

So we are now getting down to the knockout rounds of the champions league and with there being 4 English teams still in the competition we thought we would have a look at who is favourite to progress.

Manchester United

Manchester United have quite simply done enough to get by in the competition. For all the fire power and squad strength Man U have just not performed as they could or should do. In the next round they face Atletico Madrid who will be a great test for the team. The statistics suggest that Manchester United will end up being knocked out at this stage as Atletico are favourite.

Liverpool

In a year of potential transition of the squad, Liverpool look a little off the pace. That being said they are still chasing for a number of trophies this season. They still look very strong and should do well in the champions league this season. There next opponents for this stage are Inter, Liverpool are favorites to progress.

Chelsea

Another decent year for Thomas Tuchel at the helm of Chelsea. He has got the best out of Chelsea who are looking in need of investment in the squad. Chelsea face Lilie and look good to progress through to the next stages of the competition.

Manchester City

Manchester City have become the nearly team in the champions league. Is it there year this year? It could be as they face Sporting Lisbon this round of the competition. Manchester City are favourite and we think this could be their year.

Overall Winner