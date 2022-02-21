North East-based Legrand Care, global specialists in the innovative development of connected technology, has provided a grant for the research and publication of a new whitepaper designed to help the health, housing and social care sectors find the best ways to provide comprehensive, high quality digital services.

Launched this week by the Good Governance Institute (GGI), the paper outlines the transformational impact of embracing digital across public services in a smart and innovative way, that will ultimately benefit patients, clients, and the wider public. It highlights how all organisations can have a positive and lasting impact on the world by taking the digital transformation seriously.

The online launch of ‘Resetting the digital premium’ was attended by a host of decision makers and social care business leaders where they heard from key speakers including Chris Dodd, CEO of Legrand Care and Dr Subashani M, Director of Science, Health and Wellness at Holland and Barrett.

Over the last two years the world has experienced a great deal of change and upheaval, much of the focus being on the negative impact of the global pandemic. The report builds on their first paper, Unleashing of the Digital Premium, published in 2020, and explores in more detail four themes at the heart of the digital premium: place, predictive technology and population health, security and wellbeing at home, and new digital standards.

The whitepaper provides practical advice for boards to guide them on how to move forward with digital technology and includes case studies and quotes from thought leaders and experts, drawn from interviews and focus groups. It explores what is meant by the digital premium and why it matters, and takes a hard look at the health, housing and social care environment and the changes that are most affecting quality assurance.

It also examines the effective use of digital technologies, focusing on the role of leadership, skills and data and provides a practical checklist of questions for boards, making the case for good governance as essential to securing future change at the pace and scale needed.

Chris Dodd, CEO of Legrand Care in Cramlington, says: “I welcome this latest whitepaper from the GGI and fully support the premise that connecting digital ‘thinking and doing’ with good governance enables proper stewardship of public assets and the public interest, but in doing so we must continue to tackle the digital divide and ensure we bring all on this transformational journey.

This connection grounds strategic digital issues in real accountability, not just in organisations but in new networks, systems and collaborations between organisations on which the future evolution of health, housing and social care depends.”

Andrew Corbett-Nolan, CEO of GGI, adds: “Understanding the digital premium available to leadership teams across the health, housing and social care sectors is fundamental to excellent engagement with and support of citizens. This paper comes at an incredibly important time, as boards have the opportunity to use digital products with a new approach to support the move forward from the ongoing covid pandemic.”