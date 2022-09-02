On the back of his success with #PoshStreetFood in Seaburn, his private catering business as well as pop-up kitchens, cookery classes for children and the release of his latest book, Big Chef, Mini Chef, one Sunderland-based chef is opening a brand-new venue, later this month.

Chef Matei Baran who opened his first venture at STACK in Seaburn just two years ago, has sourced to success, following his showcase on MasterChef, the Professionals in 2018.

Proudly opening his new premises in Waverley Terrace; The Social & Kitchen by Chef Matei Baran will be serving Chef Matei’s take on his authentic street food, designed exclusively for the pub diners. Housed in the premises of The Pickled Radish and previous to that a local working men’s club, #PoshStreetFood has refurbished the venue to represent Chef Matei’s food and drink offerings.

Talking about his latest venture, Chef Matei Baran said:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult two years of trading with #PoshStreetFood at Seaburn, but we were determined to weather the storm. The Social & Kitchen by Chef Matei Baran is something that we are extremely proud of and want to offer a warm, relaxed atmosphere to the people of Sunderland and surrounding areas. You need to watch this space though, as we have another project underway in North Shields, which we will be unveiling very soon.”

Due to open on September 2nd, The Social & Kitchen by Chef Matei Baran will be serving some opening offers to newcomers to the venue and visitors can expect the same high standard of food available at his other businesses.

Serving food Monday to Saturday, 12 noon until 11pm and Sunday 12 noon until 10pm, there is much anticipation surrounding this new venture as locals pop in to ask about the change to the venue.