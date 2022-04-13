One of the UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, Mediaworks, has appointed Helen Whitfield as its group’s chief delivery officer.

She joins the award-winning agency with 30 years’ experience in leading transformational processes for successful global operators. Most recently, she was COO at NBS, who grew to become a pioneer and disruptor in the construction industry with its transformational SAAS platform.

Helen joins at a time where Mediaworks has substantially grown its client portfolio, partnering with the likes of Gap, Puma and Metro Bank on a range of digital transformation projects. The agency has also opened new operations in Edinburgh, Manchester and Ireland in the last 12 months to service its growing client demand.

Helen, who has built a reputation for developing positive, customer-centric enhancements throughout her career, has led growth and opportunity during some of the most challenging market conditions.

She says: “I take immense pride in being part of any successful growth journey. I’m a firm believer in continuous improvement and innovation achieved through investment in colleagues, commitment to company values and ultimately to the customer. For me, Mediaworks ticks all those boxes, and the ability to work on digital transformation projects for some of the globe’s biggest brands was a hugely enticing draw.”

Helen has supported various business initiatives around talent and raising aspirations, not least with women and youth professional progression through various schemes specific to the North East region. She is also currently a board member at The Common Room of the Great North and a former CBI regional council member.

Helen continues: ”I’ve learned about Mediaworks’ consistent appetite for development and positive evolution within the business, and in particular its colleagues. I want to continue encouraging that healthy working environment. What the team have achieved already is fantastic, so I’m incredibly excited to play a part in the next phase of Mediaworks’ journey.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, added: “Helen is the type of person we want leading our growing commitment to client satisfaction. We’re recruiting the very best talent across the UK&I to support our ever-growing list of globally renowned clients. She’ll play a critical group-wide role in raising the bar when it comes to delivering peerless work for our clients. She is another of a number of exciting senior additions we’re making at group level.

“Helen’s never failed to impress me enormously in the past and I’m thrilled that she’s now helping steer Mediaworks’ next stages of rapid growth that further cements our position as the UK and Ireland’s leading independent digital marketing agency.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 190 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and as MWi in Dublin.