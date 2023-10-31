 Leading media planner returns to the North East after marking two decades in the business

Newcastle-based media agency, Route, has announced the appointment of high-profile media planner Greg Paterson, as Head of Client Planning.

Greg is well respected in the media planning world, with over twenty years’ experience working with major brands on their media strategy, with his past client portfolio including Kellogg’s, HSBC, Vauxhall and Microsoft.

A Geordie by birth, Greg has been lured back to the region to lead client planning at fast-growing and multi award-winning agency Route. Within his new role, Greg, whose previous experience includes time spent at Dentsu, Total Media, Manning Gottlieb OMD, PHD and MediaCom, will be responsible for all client strategy and planning, while also cementing the team’s knowledge and skillset across all media.

Announcing the appointment, co-founder Darren Davidson said: “I’ve known Greg for around 20 years and have kept track of his impressive career, stellar track record and multiple award wins. Having him join us in the North East is a huge coup – in our view there is no-one in the region who can match Greg’s level of experience or capability. We’re thrilled that he recognises the huge opportunity we have here at Route to continue our growth.

“His experience leading on major accounts across multiple, fast-moving sectors, from retail to technology, finance and automotive make him an invaluable addition to our team.



“As well as supporting the team to deliver exceptional results, Greg’s in-depth industry knowledge and expertise will further develop our understanding of the ever-changing media landscape, ensuring both our team and clients stay ahead of the curve.”



Over the past three years at Carat, one of the UK’s largest media agencies, Greg led the Pringles account across Europe, he and his team gaining recognition for their great work through multiple award wins including a Euro Effie, Campaign Award and Media Week Awards for campaigns in the gaming space, in partnership with gaming giants including Xbox and Twitch.



Greg commented: “I’m delighted to be back in the North East and to have joined such an established and rapidly growing agency. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, working closely with such a talented and close-knit team, all of whom are passionate about our industry and delivering big results for clients.

“I’ve always admired what Darren and Ben have built at Route over the last eight years, which is why I am so excited to be returning to my home region to drive forward our ambitious plans for further growth, new client wins and service innovations.”