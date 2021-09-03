One of the UK’s leading renewable energy companies has unveiled five new hires as it continues to rollout ambitious UK-wide expansion plans, which saw it recently open a second office in Scotland.

Engenera Renewables Group, based in the North East of England, works as a decarbonisation partner with large companies looking to reduce their carbon emissions and operate using cleaner, greener – and often cheaper – energy.

The business has worked with the likes of Nissan, Walker Filtration, Eddie Stobart and Faerch Group to develop long-term decarbonisation plans leveraging a range of green technologies that can also slash bills and generate revenues (usually with no upfront costs). It has access to a £100 million green fund that means it can fund installations at no cost to the client.

It has boosted its ranks with five key hires, who will help it deliver on its growing pipeline of renewables projects with companies across the UK.

In a key hire for the company, Joanne Bell has joined as chief financial officer. Bell, previously the group finance director of High Street Group, has been tasked with managing the company’s finances at a key time for the company in the context of its access to the £100 million green bond.

Nick Turnbull-Murphy comes on board as major projects manager, having served in various sectors of the construction industry for many years. Turnbull-Murphy’s knowledge of a wide range of construction techniques, and his understanding of the importance of adopting a cradle to grave approach, will prove vital as the business transitions into the utility sector.

Joe Breen and Scott Hunter have joined on the operation and maintenance side of the business. Breen, with a background in civils work and construction, and Hunter, with 10 years’ experience within the HR department at the NHS, is also highly experienced in customer service. They will both now be responsible for the ongoing maintenance and operational excellence of the company’s many connections and energy-related assets, to ensure they are performing as they should and maximising returns for clients.

On the design team, Philip Rickeard takes up the position of technical designer. With a BA in Mechanical Engineering and City & Guilds in electrical installation, he brings a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of renewable tech design.

Finally, the business has also strengthened its in-house legal team with the appointment of Ashlyn Rutheford, as a paralegal, supporting the existing team. Rutherford will help with the review and execution of corporate contracts such as Power Purchase Agreements.

Engenera recently broadened its offering to encompass a wider range of renewable energy solutions, pivoting to become a decarbonisation partner for businesses seeking a holistic solution to better manage all their energy needs and help them align with government targets.

The business has invested heavily in its technical skills and expertise. It now works closely with clients on a range of renewable technologies including commercial solar PV and battery storage; air and ground source heat pumps; combined heat and power; electric vehicle changing points; and LED lighting.

These jobs also come ahead of its push into Scotland where it has opened an office in Glasgow and pledged to create a further 20 positions.

Jamie Morrison, CCO, Engenera, said:

“This is a very exciting time for the business. We are in a phase of exponential growth for the company as more and more businesses want to examine their carbon footprint and the benefits of reducing this. But our clients also want to understand the holistic picture around embracing renewable energy and see us as their long-term decarbonisation partner of choice. On the back of this growth, all these hires will strength the company across the board and leave us well placed to continue to offer a superb service to our clients.”