Leeds City College has secured approximately £60,000 of funding through the Turing Scheme for students to undertake work placements in Botswana next July.

This is the first Africa-based student project the college has undertaken in partnership with Tuli Wilderness, a game reserve in southern Botswana. More than 30 students and staff from the School of Land and Animal Science will be there for two weeks, for a range of placement opportunities including conservation work, wildlife monitoring, community projects and reserve management.

The Turing Scheme allows organisations to provide students with the chance to develop new skills, gain vital international experience and boost their employability.

Jack Anderson, Head of Land and Animal Science at Leeds City College, said: “We are delighted to offer students the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills needed to work in a variety of industries including veterinary, tourism and hospitality.

“It is a prime opportunity for us to build long-term relationships with organisations such as Tuli, thereby strengthening our commitment to offering students a well-rounded education experience.

“Our courses cover multiple principles and practices of animal care across domestic animals, exotic animals, and wildlife. Now, students will be able to put what they have learnt into practice and will be given a variety of tasks and activities to participate in including conservation work as well as eco-tourism related activities. This will help learners improve their communication and problem-solving skills, as well as how to work within a team.

“For many students, this will be their first time visiting Africa and working in a game reserve and the whole experience means they will gain a better understanding of different cultures and work practices. We hope to develop this project further and give more learners a chance to work abroad.”

