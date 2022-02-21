Leeds City College, a member of Luminate Education Group, has launched its second 100 in 100 campaign, which aims to get 100 apprentices placed in 100 days.

The campaign is part of the college’s plan to support the region’s businesses to develop skills for the future and increase the number of apprentices, as part of the levelling up agenda.

Last year, the college, in collaboration with Keighley and Harrogate colleges surpassed the 100 target, placing 150 apprentices in sectors including business, hospitality, engineering and health and social care. Overall the college now has more than 2,000 apprentices on a wide range of programmes.

Leeds City College is the largest provider of apprenticeships in West Yorkshire and works closely with more than 900 employers, including Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust(LTHT), to provide apprentices.

The college and LTHT are currently working together to address the shortages within the sector, promoting apprenticeship roles such as clinical support workers.

Lee Pryor, Director of Apprenticeships at Leeds City College, said: “It is important to acknowledge that the NHS entered the pandemic with a shortage of nearly 100,000 staff. The campaign comes at an opportune time where it will not only target over 500,000 students who are leaving education, but create critical roles within the healthcare industry.

“Over the coming weeks and months, NHS staff will be expected to tackle the enormous backlog of non-Covid care, despite major staff shortages and the prospect of future Covid variants of concern. These gaps have not yet been adequately addressed by the government with funding or a long-term plan for the health and care workforce.

“Delivering the future health and care workforce is one of our key priorities. It is wonderful to work with so many passionate and knowledgeable people to develop the aims and strategy to ensure this standard fits into our wider apprenticeship offering. We want to be the provider that helps people take their careers to the next level and we are delighted to be running this fantastic initiative again.”

To find out more about the apprenticeship campaign and how to hire apprentices, email apprenticeships@leedscitycollege.ac.uk