Leeds Law Society has deepened its relationship with digital agency Ascensor, by modernising their online presence and improving digital transformation for their members.

The developing partnership has so far included Ascensor implementing a new website for Leeds Law Society, allowing them to launch new products, and support members by providing advice on online marketing and digital transformation.

Rachel Windle, Head of Operations at Leeds Law Society says:

“We commissioned Ascensor to re-develop and modernise our website. This was more than a facelift, it was a complete re-design of the capabilities of our site, which is pivotal to how we communicate with our members and our wider stakeholders.”

Rachel adds: “The new site has been a tremendous success, in terms of website visits and engagement. This has been crucial for us, as a successful membership organisation.”

Andrew Firth, MD of Ascensor says: “We are delighted to be supporting Leeds Law Society. Our input has included clear advice on digital marketing, from website planning to designing user experience (UX) and functionality. We now create a regular stream of content for their members, providing education and advice to legal firms, on all aspects of digital marketing and transformation.”

Leeds Law Society provides a voice for solicitors in Leeds and is one of the largest law societies in the UK. The society helps to determine the legal environment, regionally and nationally, and its work is widely regarded by stakeholders and influential opinion formers.

Commenting on the provision of services from Ascensor, Rachel Windle says: “Our role is to service more than 4,000 members across the Yorkshire region, and it’s vital that our web presence and digital marketing capabilities are best in class. Ascensor’s support is pivotal to our success.”

Andrew Firth adds: “The pace of digital progress is relentless and like all businesses, law firms are acutely aware of the need to be at the leading edge of digital marketing. Their clients expect superior online experiences, and our role is to help recommend best practice to members of Leeds Law Society.”

Alongside their online advice and guidance, Ascensor has created a members’ package for Leeds Law Society firms, which includes discounted web and digital marketing services.

Rachel Windle says: “Ascensor have greatly improved the web platform for Leeds Law Society, and our members are seeing that they can provide value to their law firms as well. This is a good example of a strong partnership.”