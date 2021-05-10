10/05/2021

Lemon Business Solutions, a business outsourcing service based in Stockton, has welcomed the government-backed Kickstart scheme, and is providing job opportunities to nine young professionals in the North East.

Working in partnership with the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority, Lemon is offering nine Kickstart employment opportunities. The Kickstart scheme is a government funded initiative that provides funding to employers that create job openings for 16- to 24-year-olds that are deemed at risk of long-term unemployment.

The placements at Lemon will provide those at the start of their careers with experience in service and administration positions. Lemon is also offering the opportunity for placement holders work with an engaged workforce with a diverse range of skills. Currently, two of the nine placements have been filled.

Kickstart placement holder, Chloe Jobson, aged 23, from Stockton, said: “The placement on the Kickstart scheme at Lemon has allowed me to develop my customer service skills and I am looking forward to learning even more.”

Kickstart placement holder, Chris Pettit, aged 22, also from Stockton, said: “Gaining a place at Lemon through the Kickstart scheme has allowed me to practically implement the effective communication skills that I learned during my history and politics degree.”

Jen Cummins, head of operations at Lemon Business Solutions, said: “We are thrilled that Chloe and Chris have joined the team through the Kickstarter scheme. They are both ready to go the extra mile to learn about customer service and business outsourcing.

Martin Anderson, managing director of Lemon Business Solutions, added: “Working in partnership with the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority, we are able to offer nine placements through the Kickstart scheme. The scheme is a great way to help young people in the local area find work and experience, especially at such a difficult time to be stepping on to the career ladder.

“We have another seven Kickstart placements to offer to young people in the Tees Valley area and I am excited to welcome them to our team.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “After working with Lemon to set up our Coronavirus Business Support Line, we’re happy to have been able to help create these new roles via the Kickstart scheme. It’s fantastic to hear first-hand the impact it’s having on our businesses and young people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

“Those aged 16-24 have been seriously impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, more than most. We’ve been doing everything we can to make sure they know they can get good-quality, well-paid jobs right here in the region and, to date, we’ve managed to help secure more than 500 of these roles, just waiting to be filled by our ambitious and enthusiastic young people.”

Lemon has recruited Chris and Chloe and is recruiting for the remaining seven kickstart placements now.

To find out how you can take advantage of the Kickstart scheme via the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority, contact the Job Centre.