Whitley Bay Football Club has launched an innovative new way to raise much needed funds for the community club, whilst giving those taking part the chance to win a little pot of money for themselves.

Joining up with ClubSupporter.app the club is rallying support for the people of the town and surrounding area to take part in an online Letter Draw competition, which takes place at noon each Sunday.

Each game only costs £1 and if the pot isn’t won, it rolls each week. Some of the first pots won have been nearly £100.

Martin Kelly, who is a board member at the club which is currently playing in the Northern League, is excited by the new online opportunity to support the club. He said:

“ClubSupporter.app is very easy to play once you have downloaded to your phone and signed up. As well as a chance to win yourself some money, you will be helping raise much needed funds for Whitley Bay FC.

“We are very much focused on raising funds for a new roof for the club house at the moment, and ensuring that our pitch and grounds are kept in good condition for fans and players to enjoy. We have a fantastic following and some great players, we just need more support from the surrounding residents and businesses. To give them the chance to get something back too, seemed the perfect option.”

To join in the Letter Draw, simply enter www.ClubSupporter.app into your Google or safari browser. Click the share button, and add to home screen. When prompted use the code WBFC and fill in the details. You can play from as little as £1 a week, following your initial deposit of £5.

Martin concluded:

“It would be brilliant to see more than just our fans playing and the pots that the community could win rising to good totals each week. A recent winner scooped £90 but with more playing, that pot climbs and climbs, and the money donated to the football also increases. As a small seaside town we are very lucky to have such a great ground and team, so come on, lets all get supporting!”

More information and instructions on how to download the app are available at www.whitleybayfc.com and www.clubsupporter.app