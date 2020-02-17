A Wearside charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a glittering evening of dining and dancing.

Headway Wearside has dedicated the past decade to improving the lives of those who have suffered brain injury.

And it is marking its milestone with a Casino Night on 22 May at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Along with games and the chance to spin the roulette wheel, guests will be served a three-course meal before dancing the night away to a late-night disco.

There will also be a photo booth and a raffle and organisers hope guests will dig deep to support the charity and its work in the region.

Tickets to the Casino Night include dinner and casino ‘money’ and cost £60 each with a 10 per cent discount for table bookings for 10 or 12 people.

A special bed and breakfast rate of £65 is also available for partygoers wishing to extend their evening with an overnight stay at the neighbouring Hilton Garden Inn Hotel.

For more information or to book tickets or a table for the event, call 0191 522 7113, email kim.hunter@headwaywearside.org.uk or visit www.headwaywearside.org.uk