So far, for the 2022/23 academic year, Walton Robinson have let 76% more properties than by the same point last year.

The Newcastle-based Lettings and Estate Agent listed their properties mid-October and have seen a record amount of enquiries coming in.

Lettings Manager, Kyle Dickson, said: “Properties for the 2021 to 2022 academic year were in extremely high demand and we are already seeing a similar trend rolling into the 2022 to 2023 season.

“We expect many students will look to secure accommodation quickly and we’ve already seen a 70% increase on enquiries compared with last year.”

So far this season, Walton Robinson has seen a massive increase in the demand for student housing, with more properties let in the first week, than in the same week for the previous four years.

With more students attending Newcastle’s universities this year, the agency has also seen significant average rental increases of almost 5%, with a knock on increase in sales prices, particularly for homes of multiple occupancy.

Operations Director, Mark Smith, said: “This time of year is always busy from a lettings perspective, but this year has seen a huge increase in the amount of enquiries and subsequent lets.”

“We’re really pleased with how rapidly these properties are letting and how this allows us to deliver such a high standard of service to our landlords.”

Walton Robinson specialise in residential lettings for students, professionals and families in and around the Newcastle area, and those wanting to invest, buy, sell or develop property anywhere in the North East.

The Lettings and Estate Agent provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

