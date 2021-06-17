The Parkmore Hotel has experienced a flurry of enquiries for new and existing wedding bookings following the government’s lifting of restrictions on the number of guests at ceremonies.

The Eaglescliffe-based hotel has 25 weddings booked in for the second half of 2021 with multiple calls for additional bookings coming in moments after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday 14th.

In addition, couples with existing bookings have been contacting the hotel to begin planning for extra guests.

The converted Victorian hotel, which also includes a spa and leisure club, can normally accommodate up to 100 guests in the Bramhall Suite, but will continue to work to social distancing guidelines until restrictions are lifted completely, enabling weddings for up to 60 people.

However, mid-sized weddings have not put off bride and grooms from contacting the Parkmore Hotel to check availability for the rest of the year.

James Leeds, general manager of the Parkmore Hotel, said: “Each time the rules change we have a steady stream of wedding booking calls, and this time has been no different. We had ten calls immediately after Boris Johnson addressed the nation and its not let up since! Plus, with the lifting of restrictions on guest numbers we’re also getting calls from brides already booked in with us to increase their size of the ceremonies.

“While some people will wait and see until restrictions are lifted completely, and we have already moved quite a few bookings to 2022, the small and mid-sized weddings have been very popular. They are more intimate, and we have worked hard to make the day as special as possible, ensuring that everyone is safe and well looked after.

“This has been the most unique year for the country and the hospitality and events industry in particular, but we have adapted well and done our absolute best to ensure couples get to experience an amazing wedding day.”