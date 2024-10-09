Lifting specialists appoint industry heavyweight, marking next phase of growth

(l-r) Andrew Mason, Operations Director at JK Lifting Equipment with James Bright, Managing Director.

JK Lifting, the engineering and lifting firm, has appointed a new operations director, in response to growing industry demand and an uptick in large-scale projects.

Andrew Mason has taken up the role at JK Lifting following 26 years at energy technology company Baker Hughes. Starting his career on the shop floor, Andrew worked his way up to several operational positions at Baker Hughes, eventually responsible for up to 700 team members at the company’s Newcastle site.

As Operations Director, Andrew will oversee all operational processes and systems at JK Lifting, including HSE, QA systems, process efficiency and auditing. He also has extensive experience in people development, having completed a BA Hons in leadership management.

Commenting on the new appointment, managing director James Bright said: “Andrew’s appointment marks a major milestone for us at JK Lifting. We are working on a number of new, large-scale projects, including our partnership with Dogger Bank to enable the safe transport of operational and maintenance equipment at the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

“With these new projects comes greater opportunities for us to grow as a business. We are in an exciting chapter as we celebrate over 40 years in business, and I’m thrilled that Andrew is joining us to strengthen our operational culture, develop our team, and take JK Lifting to the next phase.”

The appointment comes as the firm prepares to move to new, larger premises on Camperdown Industrial Estate in Killingworth this autumn, providing increased capacity for lifting, testing, inspecting and manufacturing.

Andrew Mason added: “My focus is on ensuring that the business is in the best position possible to grow. We have a fantastic team here at JK Lifting, working on a range of innovative projects, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to lift us into an even brighter future.”

JK Lifting is one of the North East’s leading engineering firms, and has been helping companies lift well for over 40 years. Founded in 1983 by John Kesson, the firm was acquired by James Bright in 2019, with a specialist marine base launched at the Port of Blyth in 2022.

For further information, please visit www.jklifting.co.uk or follow them on LinkedIn.