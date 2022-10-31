As the nights draw darker, winter brings the perfect opportunity to transform your garden into an illuminated twilight oasis to be enjoyed and admired. Towards the end of the year, we often find ourselves leaving and returning from work in the dark, not having the time to enjoy our outdoor space. Lighting up your garden in the winter gives you opportunity to spend some time outdoors, at a time that this space would usually be ignored and forgotten about. This colder season might see the nation tightening its purse strings, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find cost efficient ways to spruce up our outdoor areas. We can all enjoy a welcoming outdoor space for a night of waving sparklers or indulging in a glass of mulled wine with some of these tips.

SOLAR LIGHTS

Solar powered lights are highly energy efficient and are a smart choice going into this winter that won’t bump up your electricity bill any further. Spike lamps are popular and ideal for lighting pathways and borders, not only adding ambience but also helping illuminate walkways and avoid trips and slips on dark nights. Fairy lights are also a popular choice, with their smaller LED bulbs needing only a small amount of sunlight, enabling them to work even following the gloomiest of days. Emitting an ambient but dim glow, they have the benefit of less environmental impact and light pollution yet serve as a pretty backdrop for seasonal get-togethers. Solar lanterns can also be a good choice, providing a portable warm glow that can be positioned wherever you need it around the garden.

OUTDOOR HEATERS AND FIREPLACES

If you want to continue to enjoy your garden through the winter months, then heat is likely to be one of your main concerns. Electric outdoor heaters and fireplaces are the ideal choice to help you stay warm and cosy whilst getting some fresh air this winter. When purchasing an outdoor heater or fireplace, ensure the IP rating ends in 4 or 5, as this means it has been deemed weather-resistant and so can be used outdoors. If the wattage is above 3kW, installation by a certified electrical contractor is required.

SMART AND SECURE LIGHTING

Smart technology offers many benefits to lighting your outdoor space. Having the ability to control your lights from within the home gives you the power to automatically time your lights, taking away the worry of remembering to turn them off. It is recommended that outdoor lights are turned off overnight, once you are in bed, so as not to interfere with nocturnal wildlife. Smart tech also allows you to control lights remotely, giving the impression to others than someone is home. Security lights, controlled by an app or by sensors, presents a functional use of lighting for you garden. Whether these be motion activated or just to illuminate an otherwise dark walkway, these lighting choices can offer some peace of mind on a dark night.

SAFETY TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND

Any outdoor area is considered high risk for electricals due to the safety concerns that different weather conditions can cause. Due to the risks associated with outdoor electricals, we’ve collated some tips to ensure your safety.

Always buy outdoor electrical appliances from a reputable retailer Ensure outdoor electrical appliances are well maintained Check that the main fuse box has Residual Current Device (RDC) protection fitted as this will instantly break the electric circuit in the event of any surges Always use outdoor receptacles and avoid running wires through doors and windows Never insert bulbs that exceed the fixtures maximum wattage Ensure all electrical equipment is installed correctly – wires that run underground must be laid at least 450mm deep under patio or paving and at least 750mm deep under grassy areas or flowerbeds to avoid damage from garden equipment – get a certified electrical contractor to do this for you Use socket testers in outdoor outlets to ensure safety before use

Paul Collins, Head of Technical Services for the UK’s leading body for certified electrical contractors, NICEIC, comments: “Winter is often a time where gardens get ignored and forgotten about, but with innovative and sustainable choices, such as solar powered lights and electric heaters, you can continue to enjoy your outdoor space into the darker and colder months”.

“Any use of electrical appliances outdoors poses a higher risk due to much more chance of interference from rain or frost. It may be tempting to have a go at installing a new garden lighting feature. However, the reality is it simply is not a risk worth taking and homeowners would be best placed to call on the services of a competent, certified professional to ensure the safety of their homes and families.”.

For more information or to search for a NICEIC certified contractor in your area, visit www.niceic.com.