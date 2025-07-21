Plans Hotting Up For The Alnwick Garden’s Winter Light Trail

The Alnwick Garden’s Winter Light Trail

Although the weather has been ho-ho-hotting up across the UK this week, The Alnwick Garden says it’s never too early to start planning your Christmas activities.

With just under six months to go until the big day, tickets for The Garden’s famed Winter Light Trail have been released, with visits available from 20th November 2025 to 4th January 2026.

“Each year, our Winter Light Trail sees more and more visitors flock to The Garden,” said CEO, Mark Brassell.

“Last year was our busiest to date – we had to extend our opening period to accommodate demand, and saw our footfall increase by 30 percent.

“So, we asked ourselves, how do we make Christmas 2025 even more magical and accessible for every family and every budget? We‘ve gathered some early Christmas cheer and are excited to be unveiling some of the best additions yet. Watch this space!”

2024 saw a variety of new light installations at The Garden, which brought a range of vibrant colours and sounds. This year, every night for six weeks, visitors will have the opportunity to sample festive snacks and winter warmers from local vendors, as The Alnwick Garden continues its tradition of supporting regional businesses and bringing a taste of the community to its vast programme of events.

Mr. Brassell continued: “The Winter Light Trail has become such a staple in our calendar, and we’re delighted to maintain our extended 6-week programme for 2025, enabling visitors to come along outside of the busy school holidays.”

Work is already underway to deliver an evening of festive fun unlike any other. So, whatever your age, come along to experience the magic of thousands of twinkling lights in a night to remember.

Tickets are available to buy right now and start from just £9.50. Visitors can choose from saver, standard or premium dates to suit every budget, and separate bookings can be made to meet with Father Christmas. Entry to the Light Trail sells out quickly, so visit The Alnwick Garden website here to secure your spot.