Line-up for the 24-hour race: Samantha Tan makes her debut in the MINI John Cooper Works at the Nürburgring

High speed and enormous endurance: the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring poses extreme challenges for racing cars and drivers. Four outstanding drivers will be competing in the 53rd edition of the race for MINI John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing. Among them: 27-year-old racing icon Samantha Tan from Canada.

Nürburg. 24 hours and over 130 racing cars on the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring: the MINI John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing cockpit for the 2025 24-hour race in the ‘Green Hell’ is manned by four excellent racing professionals. Among them: True Nürburgring connoisseurs and young talents:

Markus Fischer (AUT) could achieve his second consecutive class victory in the 'Green Hell' after 2024. Fischer set the fastest lap in his team in the #317 MINI John Cooper Works Pro in 2024. The 24 Hours Race is always a 'highlight of the season' for the Austrian.

Sebastian Sauerbrei (GER) knows the Nürburgring and the 24 Hours Race like no other – even in challenging conditions. His experience, which he has gained on many test kilometres on the race track, should pay off again this year for the experienced racing driver and the MINI and Bulldog Racing team.

Toby Goodman (GBR) can already look back on impressive successes at the age of 23 – including at the Nürburgring. He started his racing career at the age of ten. In his racing debut, Goodman drove to a sensational third place in the MINI Challenge Trophy in 2018. Since then, the Brit has regularly secured coveted podium finishes, including in the challenging endurance series.


