List of the Best Clean Work Jokes

If you spend the majority of your day in an office or work in a professional environment, it can sometimes be difficult to keep morale high and provide some much-needed laughter. Sharing a good joke can help to break up the monotony and provide some comic relief to your colleagues. But, sometimes it can be hard to find jokes that are appropriate for a workplace. Here, we have compiled a list of the best clean work jokes that will have you and your coworkers laughing in no time!

1. A Great Job

A man walks into his office and greets his boss. “Good morning, sir, what a great day at work! We completed another successful project, and the whole team did an excellent job.” The boss looks at him and raises an eyebrow. “Are you feeling okay? You never come in here sounding so happy.” The employee shrugs and says, “Well, I went to see my doctor yesterday, and he said my blood pressure is too high. So, I decided to start saying positive affirmations every morning to help bring it down.” The boss nods thoughtfully and says, “That’s great! What kind of affirmations are you saying?” The employee smiles and replies, “I say to myself every morning, ‘I’m the best, I’m at the top of my game, and I’m going places!'” The boss chuckles and says, “That’s fantastic. Keep it up!”

2. Spelling Bee

A boss walks into his employee’s office and sees him staring intently at his computer screen. “What’s going on?” he asks. The employee looks up, bewildered, and replies, “Well, I’m trying to be productive, but my computer just won’t stop auto-correcting me!” The boss shakes his head and laughs, “What do you mean?” The employee sighs and says, “I was trying to type a word, but it kept changing it to ‘bee’ instead, no matter how many times I tried to correct it!” The boss raises an eyebrow and asks, “What word were you trying to type?” The employee responds, “I was trying to write an email about our latest project, and every time I typed the word ‘team,’ it changed it to ‘bee’!” The boss snorts with laughter and says, “That’s hilarious! Well, maybe you should just start writing about our ‘bee’ instead, I hear they’re excellent at working together.”

3. The Elevator Pitch

Two colleagues are riding in an elevator, each lost in their own thoughts. Suddenly, the elevator jolts and comes to a sudden stop. The two look at each other, panicked, and begin to call for help. Finally, a voice comes over the intercom to tell them that they’ll be stuck there for a while. The two begin to grumble and complain to each other until one turns to the other and says, “Well, I guess this gives us an opportunity to practice our elevator pitch.” The other looks at him incredulously and asks, “What are you talking about?” The first colleague grins and responds, “Well, we’re stuck in an elevator, and if anyone asks us what we do for a living, we can give them our quick elevator pitch!” The other colleague rolls his eyes but soon begins to laugh and decides to give it a try. By the time they’re rescued, they’ve each given their pitch to each other numerous times and are ready to try it out on their boss.

4. The Office Banana

An employee walks into the office with a banana stuck in his ear. His coworkers all look at him, astonished, and one finally asks, “Why do you have a banana in your ear?” The employee shrugs and replies, “I just can’t get my boss to listen to me!”

5. Dress Code Dilemma

A woman decides to wear a red dress to work one day, feeling confident and fashionable. As she walks down the hallway, a coworker stops her and whispers, “I don’t think you’re allowed to wear red dresses in the office.” The woman rolls her eyes and responds, “Well, it’s a good thing I’m not a firefighter, then.”

Overall, these work jokes are perfect for lightening the mood in the office. The next time things start to feel a little too mundane, try sharing one of these jokes with your coworkers and see how much it can lift everyone’s spirits!

