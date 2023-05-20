List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

Summer is here, and it’s time to enjoy some laughter under the sun. What better way to do that than with a good clean joke? Whether you’re at the beach, by the pool, or just enjoying the great outdoors, these jokes are sure to put a smile on your face. Here are some of the best jokes to make this summer a little brighter.

Q: What’s the best way to watch a fly-fishing tournament?

A: Live stream!

This joke is perfect for those who love to fish or know someone who does. With so many tournaments happening during the summer, this joke will surely make them chuckle. And who doesn’t love a good pun?

Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark?

A: Frostbite!

Who says winter jokes can’t be used during the summer? This joke is perfect for those who love an unexpected punchline. It’s sure to make anyone who hears it chuckle. Plus, it’s a great way to cool off during those hot summer days.

Q: Why did the tomato turn red?

A: Because it saw the salad dressing!

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves a good food pun. It’s lighthearted and sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Plus, it’s a great way to get people talking about their favorite summer recipes.

Q: What do you call a lazy kangaroo?

A: A pouch potato!

This joke is perfect for those who love animals and puns. It’s a lighthearted way to poke fun at a lazy friend or family member. Plus, it’s a great way to start a conversation about all the amazing animals that can be found in Australia.

Q: Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

A: Because they make up everything!

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves science or knows someone in the field. It’s a classic play on words that’s sure to make anyone laugh. Plus, it’s a great way to start a conversation about all the amazing discoveries being made in the scientific world.

Q: Why did the hipster burn his tongue?

A: He drank his coffee before it was cool.

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves coffee or knows a hipster who might appreciate a good laugh. It’s a clever way to poke fun at the hipster subculture, and it’s sure to make anyone chuckle. Plus, it’s a great way to get people talking about their favorite summer coffee shops.

Q: Why don’t oysters give to charity?

A: Because they’re shellfish!

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves seafood or knows someone who does. It’s a lighthearted way to poke fun at a notoriously selfish creature. Plus, it’s a great way to start a conversation about all the amazing seafood dishes that can be enjoyed during the summer months.

Q: Why did the banana go to the doctor?

A: Because it wasn’t peeling well.

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves fruit or knows someone who does. It’s a classic play on words that’s sure to make anyone laugh. Plus, it’s a great way to get people talking about all the amazing fruit dishes that can be enjoyed during the summer months.

Q: How do you compliment a fruit?

A: You look pear-fect!

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves fruit or knows someone who does. It’s a clever way to compliment someone in a lighthearted manner. Plus, it’s a great way to get people talking about all the amazing fruit that can be enjoyed during the summer months.

Q: Why did the golf ball go for a swim?

A: Because it was tired of getting hit.

This joke is perfect for anyone who loves golf or knows someone who does. It’s a lighthearted way to poke fun at a common frustration of the sport. Plus, it’s a great way to get people talking about their favorite golf courses.

Summer is all about having fun, and these clean jokes are the perfect way to do just that. Whether you’re enjoying a barbecue with friends, lounging by the pool, or just looking for a way to pass the time, these jokes are sure to bring a smile to your face. So, go ahead and share them with everyone you know. After all, laughter is the best medicine.

