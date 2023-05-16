Clean work jokes can be the perfect way to add a lighthearted touch to your workday. They can break up tension, relieve stress, and even foster camaraderie among your coworkers. Whether you’re looking for a quick laugh to share around the water cooler or searching for some material to use in a work presentation, here is a list of the best clean work jokes that are sure to make you and your colleagues chuckle.

1. The Meeting: A boss asked his employees what they would do if they had one extra hour of free time a day. One employee replied, “I’d probably spend it at home with my family.” Another employee said that he would use the extra hour to work more. When the boss asked what he would work on, the employee responded, “I would work on getting that extra hour off.”

2. The New Employee: A new employee at a company was asked by his boss to fill out a questionnaire about himself. One of the questions was “How many people work at your current job?” The new employee replied, “I’m not sure, it keeps changing every time someone quits or gets fired.”

3. The Late Start: A boss asked an employee, “Why do you always come in to work 30 minutes late?” The employee replied, “Because I can’t get here 45 minutes late.”

4. A New Assistant: A businessman had to go on a trip, so he asked his assistant to take care of the office while he was gone. The assistant replied, “No problem, everything will be fine. And don’t worry, I’ll make sure none of the employees steal anything.” When the businessman returned, he was surprised to see that every employee was wearing a new tie.

5. Hardworking Employees: Two employees were talking about their workplace. One said, “I heard that we’re the hardest working employees in the company.” The other employee replied, “That’s probably because we’re the only ones still here at 6:00 PM.”

6. The Sick Day: An employee called in sick to work. His boss asked him if he was really sick or just wanted to take the day off. The employee replied, “Well, let’s just say that I’m not well enough to come to work, but I’m well enough to enjoy my day off.”

7. The Break Room: An employee walked into the break room and saw his coworkers playing poker. He asked if he could join, but they told him that he needed to put some money in the pot to play. The employee replied, “I can’t afford to lose any money, I’m just here for the free coffee.”

8. The Email: An employee received an email from his boss telling him to “dress for success” for an upcoming meeting. The employee replied, “Which one is it? The sweatpants or the yoga pants?”

9. The I.T. Guy: An employee called the I.T. department because his computer was making strange noises. The I.T. guy asked what the noise sounded like. The employee replied, “It sounds like a printer, but the printer is turned off.” The I.T. guy responded, “That’s because your computer is laughing at your jokes.”

