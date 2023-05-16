List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes

Who doesn’t love a good dad joke? Sometimes they’re cringey, but more often than not they’ll make you laugh out loud. Dad jokes have been around for generations, and there’s nothing quite like them. Some of the best dad jokes are the ones that are so terrible they’re hilarious. So, whether you’re a dad looking for new material or just someone who appreciates a good pun, here are some of the best clean dad jokes to make you chuckle.

1. “Why don’t skeletons fight each other?”

Because they don’t have the guts!

2. “I’m reading a book on the history of glue.”

I just can’t seem to put it down.

3. “What kind of music do planets like?”

Nep-tunes!

4. “Why don’t scientists trust atoms?”

Because they make up everything.

5. “What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work?”

A can’t opener.

6. “Why did the scarecrow win an award?”

Because he was outstanding in his field.

7. “Why don’t ants get sick?”

Because they have tiny ant-bodies!

8. “Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself?”

It was two-tired.”

9. “How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?”

Ten tickles.”

10. “I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high.”

She looked surprised.

11. “Why did the tomato turn red?”

Because it saw the salad dressing.”

12. “Why don’t crabs give to charity?”

Because they’re shellfish.

13. “What did the grape say when it got stepped on?”

Nothing, it just let out a little wine.”

14. “What do you call fake spaghetti?”

An impasta.

15. “Why did the coffee file a police report?”

It got mugged.”

16. “Why can’t you hear a pterodactyl use the bathroom?”

Because the pee is silent.”

17. “Why did the chicken cross the playground?”

To get to the other slide.”

18. “Why did the belt get arrested?”

For holding up the pants.”

19. “Why don’t oysters share their pearls?”

Because they’re shellfish too.”

20. “Why did the snowman refuse to go to the beach?”

Because he didn’t want to be turned into a puddle.”

There you have it, a list of the best clean dad jokes sure to make your family and friends giggle. These jokes are perfect for sharing at family gatherings, dinner parties, or just for a good laugh with your kids. So, stock up on your puns and tell these jokes at your next get-together. Your audience will thank you for it.