List of the Best Places to Live in the North East of England

The North East of England is a region known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant communities. Whether you’re a nature lover, history buff, or seeking a bustling city atmosphere, the North East has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the best places to live in this captivating region.

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne, commonly referred to as Newcastle, is a vibrant and culturally diverse city that offers a perfect blend of urban amenities and natural beauty. As the largest city in the North East, Newcastle boasts a bustling nightlife, thriving arts scene, and a world-class university.

Home to the iconic Tyne Bridge and the stunning Newcastle Castle, the city is steeped in history. The Quayside is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, with its picturesque waterfront, fine dining options, and stunning views of the River Tyne.

Housing options in Newcastle cater to all preferences, from trendy city center apartments to suburban family homes. The city has excellent transportation links, making it easy to explore the surrounding areas and enjoy all the North East has to offer.

Durham

A short distance south of Newcastle, you’ll find the historic city of Durham. Known for its breathtaking cathedral and picturesque riverside setting, Durham is a place where ancient traditions meet modern vibrancy.

Living in Durham means immersing yourself in centuries of history. The UNESCO World Heritage site of Durham Cathedral and Castle dominates the city’s skyline and is a testament to the region’s rich heritage. The charming cobbled streets, independent shops, and quaint cafes add to Durham’s undeniable charm.

Durham is also home to one of the UK’s leading universities, making it a popular choice for students. The city offers a variety of housing options, from period properties in the city center to modern apartments in the surrounding suburbs. The idyllic countryside surrounding Durham provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities and scenic walks.

Northumberland

If you’re seeking a quieter and more rural lifestyle, Northumberland is the perfect place to call home. Known for its stunning landscapes, including the iconic Hadrian’s Wall and Northumberland National Park, this county offers a tranquil escape from city life.

Nature enthusiasts will find Northumberland a paradise, with its vast stretches of uninhabited countryside, picturesque villages, and golden beaches. The county is also home to several charming market towns, such as Alnwick and Hexham, offering a sense of community and a range of amenities.

Northumberland boasts a wide range of housing options, from traditional stone cottages to contemporary new builds. With its peaceful surroundings and close proximity to the coast, living in Northumberland offers a superb quality of life.

Sunderland

Situated on the coast of Tyne and Wear, Sunderland is a city that combines a proud maritime heritage with vibrant modern developments. From its stunning coastline to its thriving city center, Sunderland offers a range of attractions for residents and visitors alike.

The city is home to a number of cultural landmarks, including the Sunderland Empire Theatre and the National Glass Centre, which celebrate the region’s artistic and industrial achievements. With its close proximity to the beautiful beaches of Roker and Seaburn, Sunderland offers a seaside lifestyle with all the amenities of a city.

There is a diverse range of housing options in Sunderland, from modern apartments overlooking the river to traditional Victorian and Georgian terraced houses. The city benefits from excellent transport links, including a metro system, making it easy to explore the wider region.

The North East of England is a region that truly has it all. Whether you’re a fan of vibrant city life or prefer the tranquility of the countryside, there is a place in the North East that will make an ideal home. So, pack your bags and get ready to discover the wonders of this captivating region!